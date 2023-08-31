Ondo APC Rejects Akinjo As Representative

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has rejected the nomination of Kolade Victor Akinjo as the State Representative on the governing board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Leaders of the party, in a virtual meeting yesterday, however, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the appointment of Ifedayo Abegunde, as the Executive Director, Corporate Services of the Commission.

The state Chairman, Ade Adetimehin, presided over the emergency meeting, according to a statement issued by the state’s Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye.

The APC chieftains, who reaffirmed loyalty to the president, applauded his efforts to rebuild the economy in the interest of every Nigerian. “We concede to Mr. President the right to appoint any qualified Nigerian to any office, having given him the popular mandate to preside over our affairs.

“We only wish to remind Your Excellency that Mr. Kolade Victor Akinjo was the House of Representatives candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) during the presidential election, having served two terms on the platform of the opposition party.

“It is equally pertinent to aver that while Mr. President’s desire to instill an all-inclusive governance for the good of the people, we doubt if anyone who worked assiduously for his party, the PDP, as well as his presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku on the potency of anti-APC sloganeering, fits better than our teeming members for the plum job.”