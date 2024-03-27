Ondo APC Guber Aspirant, Akintelure, Dies

One of the leading governorship aspirants in the November 16 election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Dr Paul Akintelure, is dead. He died a month before the party’s primary election that was fixed for April 25. Akintelure was the running mate to late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in 2012 on the platform of Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and lost the election to Dr Olusegun Mimiko of Labour Party (LP).

Akintelure, one of the aspirants being considered as the candidate of the party because of his closeness to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Lagos State politics, was reported to have died in the early hours of Tuesday. The aspirant had last week raised an alarm that there had been both direct and indirect attempts on his life.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Oladapo Akintelure, the APC governorship aspirant expressed his initial belief that the threats would subside with time. However, he expressed concern that the situation had worsened as the APC governorship primary election scheduled for April 25 approached. He further said that the late aspirant had reported the threats to relevant security agencies and received intelligence reports and recommendations.