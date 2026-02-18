Ondo APC Congress Turns Violent, Three Feared Killed

The ongoing party congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State turned violent on Wednesday as clashes reportedly erupted in Idanre Local Government Area, leaving three persons allegedly dead.

The crisis also triggered protests in parts of Akure, the state capital, over the alleged imposition of a House of Representatives aspirant, Oluwafemi Fadairo, who is currently an appointee of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to serve as a returning officer.

It would be recalled that the situation escalated on Tuesday when suspected political thugs reportedly invaded a stakeholders’ meeting at the party secretariat in Akure, attacking and injuring several leaders, including the state chairman, Ade Adetimehin; former House of Assembly member, Success Torhukerhijo and other party Chieftains.

Following the outbreak of violence in Idanre, security operatives have been deployed to the area to restore order and prevent further breakdown of law and order.

Authorities are yet to issue an official stent on the situation as investigations into the incident are ongoing.