The Ondo State Police Command has announced the death of another victim of the attack during the All Progressives Congress (APC) congress held in Idanre in the Idanre Local Government Area of the state.

With the death of another victim in the early hours of Friday, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Adebowale Lawal, said the casualty figure has increased from two to three.

He disclosed that some of the injured are still in critical condition at different hospitals, receiving treatment.

Lawal said 13 people arrested in connection with the death and injury of other victims would be charged with culpable homicide and assault.

Briefing journalists about the activities of the command, Lawal said the Commandhas also arrested 11 suspects in connection with the recent abduction of worshippers at a church along the Uso/Owo Expressway in Owo local government area of the state.

‎ Lawal stated that the arrests resulted from intelligence-led operations and coordinated security actions involving the Nigerian Army and local vigilante groups.

‎According to him, the suspects were apprehended in different locations after sustained surveillance and forest-combing operations in areas linked to the attackers.

The arrests, he said, were the result of deliberate tracking of criminal hideouts and pressure on the network following the nighttime church attack.

‎The Uso church abduction, which occurred during a night service, saw armed men storm the premises, taking worshippers to an unknown location through bush paths.

Lawal revealed that the victims included pregnant women and a mentally challenged individual. He wondered if churches had become hospitals for mentally challenged persons or maternity homes for pregnant women.

‎He said, “I do not know when a church became a maternity home or hospital. If someone is pregnant, the best place should be a hospital or maternity home.

“Hours after launching a manhunt over the abduction of worshippers at a church along the Uso/Owo Expressway, the Ondo State Police Command recorded a breakthrough in the ongoing investigation. Through sustained intelligence-driven operations and coordinated security actions, 11 suspects were arrested in connection with the crime.

‎”The arrests were effected through a joint operation involving operatives of the Command, the Nigerian Army, and local vigilante groups, as directed by the Commissioner of Police.”

‎In the wake of the incident, the command advised religious leaders across the state to reconsider and moderate late-night worship activities in view of prevailing security challenges.

‎He urged churches, mosques, and other religious centres to adopt proactive safety measures and liaise closely with security agencies before holding large gatherings at odd hours.

Lawal said he is not aware that the kidnappers have demanded any ransom for their victims. He, however, said the police are working to rescue them alive.

He added, “On the issue of ransom, nobody has come forward to speak officially about ransom payments. However, we sent a signal to all Area Commanders advising religious leaders, Muslim, Christian, and traditional worshippers, to suspend night worship for now because of the security challenges. During the daytime, it is easier for us to monitor activities.

“‎We told them that if they want to do anything, they should carry us along so we can give expert advice on whether it is safe for their congregation. In the recent case, nobody informed us about any activity taking place there.”