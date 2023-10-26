Ondo APC Chairman Congratulates Tinubu, Ganduje On S’Court Judgment

The Chairman of the Ondo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ade Adetimehin, has hailed the judgment of the Supreme Court which upheld the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the last presidential election.

Adetimehin congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his Vice, Kashim Shettima, the APC National Secretariat, led by Dr Abdullahi Umar Gaduje, and all stakeholders of the ruling party on the victory.

Adetimehin described the unanimous decision of the seven-man panel of the Supreme Court Justices on all the issues raised by the appellants, as a validation of the State’s huge votes during the national exercise.

While the case lasted, he revealed, the State chapter never lost sleep over the matter. He said the party has so much confidence in the judiciary, and indeed, the legal teams of the President and the party.

The APC Chairman applauded the commitment of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to the growth of democracy in Nigeria.

The party chieftain urged the president to put legal distractions behind and concentrate on rebuilding the economy and welfare of Nigerians, in line with the renewed hope agenda.

His words “We are confident that the APC- led government is taking concrete steps to block every economic loopholes, and promote judicious utilization of our commonwealth, in the interest of Nigerians.

“The party appeals to all contenders, particularly the People’s Democratic Party, and Labour Party, to join hands with the ruling APC, to foster rapid economic recovery.

“We pray that God will continue to keep and uphold Mr. President and his team in this onerous task of rebuilding the nation”