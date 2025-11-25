Ondo: Amotekun Launches Border Patrol, Security Surveillance On Schools

The Ondo State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, has commenced border patrols and enhanced security surveillance at boarding schools across the state to prevent mass kidnappings.

The Commander of the outfit, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed this during the parade of 16 suspected criminals, noting that security agencies have initiated joint patrols ahead of the Yuletide season.

Among those arrested were three individuals of northern extraction for violating the state’s anti-grazing law, ten suspects for theft, and the remaining for kidnapping and vandalism of government property.

Adeleye explained that the surveillance of boarding schools became necessary following nationwide security breaches and kidnappings. “Over the past week, we have visited numerous schools, particularly those in border towns and outskirts, and mounted continuous surveillance to ensure the safety of students,” he said.

He further noted that Amotekun has intensified 24-hour patrols, particularly along state borders, as part of the Ember Month security enhancement to safeguard lives and properties.

Speaking on the arrested suspects, Adeleye said, “The 16 individuals include ten who broke public law and order, three kidnappers, and three for anti-grazing violations. Operation ‘Le Won Jade,’ which spans all 18 Local Government Areas of Ondo State, has been instrumental in driving away miscreants, bandits, and kidnappers from our forests, and this exercise continues alongside regular city patrols.”

He added that the suspects included Abubakar, a 24-year-old from Ogbese arrested for anti-grazing violations; Usman, arrested for stealing a drilling machine; and Olamiju, 35, along with Udofia and Miracle, apprehended as suspected kidnappers at Ala-Dada in Akure North.

Adeleye affirmed that the state has witnessed a sharp decline in criminal activities, highlighting compliance with the anti-open-grazing law and the effectiveness of joint patrols by security agencies.