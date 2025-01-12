Ondo ALGON Felicitates Aiyedatiwa On 60th Birthday

Share

The Ondo State chapter of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) has congratulated Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on his golden jubilee.

The Local Government bosses in a statement issued by the Chairman and the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Hon Igbekele Akinrinwa and Taiwo Samson Kayode, described the 60th birthday and the victory at the last governorship election, where he won all the 18 local governments as a befitting gift to the people of the state.

The ALGON leaders hailed the governor for his strong faith and trust in God, saying this led to his victory in all spheres of life.

In a glowing tribute to the governor, the ALGON leadership said “Your political trajectory and faith in God culminated in becoming the governor of Ondo State.

“Your doggedness and apparent commitment to good governance, monumental infrastructure, and human development since you assumed office has confirmed that you are a son of grace and Prophet of Peace for Ondo state.

“Our dear Prophet of Peace, you have made an indelible footprint in the political history of Ondo State as the first elected Governor of Ondo State to record 18 -0 in a keenly contested governorship election in Ondo State. This is the first time in the jurisprudence of Ondo politics.

“To lend credence to your political trajectory and sagacity, you firmly stand by the philosophy of your predecessor to ensure the continuity of Amotekun Security operatives. Ondo state is enjoying peace and security.

“You further ensured the continuity of Local government development authority LCDAS to ensure that governance is at the doorstep and the local people have access to governance.

“Our dear Mabaja Mababinu mantra governor, your giant stride and monumental infrastructural development going on across the state are a testament to your dedication, hard work, and true leadership qualities.

“Our dear leader, you have recorded another milestone in the history of partisan politics in Ondo State as primus inter pares in human development as the first governor in the history of Ondo State to appoint the highest number of political office holders to be part-taker in your government

“Our dear leader and Prophet of Peace we wish our quintessential grassroot governor long life and prosperity on the land of the living in good health.”

Kayode, who is also the Chairman of Akure East LCDA affirmed with confidence that the administration of Aiyedatiwa as governor would be first in all facets of human endeavours by the time he celebrates one year in office.

Share

Please follow and like us: