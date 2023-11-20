Ondo: Akeredolu’s absence divides lawyers

Lawyers were yesterday divided in their opinions over the absence of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu’s absence from the state. While some were of the opinion that the continued absence of the governor is a breach of the constitution and called on the State House of Assembly to invoke the doctrine of necessity , others opined that the constitution is silent as to where a governor should govern from.

Governor Akeredolu had in September returned to Nigeria after a three-month medical leave in Germany. However, the governor who landed in Ibadan has since been working from his private residence in the Oyo State capital.

Amid the governor’s absence, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, his deputy, has been battling moves by the state assembly to impeach him. However, reacting to this present scenario, a lawyer, Dapo Akinkugbe said the continued stay of Akeredolu outside the state is a matter of concern and consequently called on the state House of Assembly to take action on the matter.

According to him: “We have had a similar case before in the country when former President Goodluck Jonathan as Nigeria’s Vice President, was supposed to act as President and discharge the duties of the office as Acting President whenever his boss, President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, was not around in reference to section 145 of the 1999 Constitution.

“Just like this scenario, the then President, who was very sick, did not transmit a letter to the National Assembly under the aforesaid section of the constitution. “This consequently led to the invocation of the ‘Doctrine of Necessity’ by the National Assembly, which empowered Jonathan to officially perform as acting president. “The doctrine of necessity is the basis on which extra-legal actions by state actors, which are designed to restore order, are found to be constitutional.

“The present political imbroglio in Ondo State can be likened to what happened in the nation. Interestingly, the doctrine of necessity is now enshrined in the Constitution. All that is left is for the state actors to act.

“It is no secret that the governor has been absent and unavailable to perform his duties since April 3, 2023, leaving the state without governance and direction. “Hence, it is imperative and patriotic for the state House of Assembly to invoke the various provisions in the Constitution under these circumstances, specifically.”

However, holding a contrary view, another lawyer, Segun Badejo opined that Akeredolu has not breached any law, as the constitution did not specifically provide where a governor can govern from.

He added that the continuous absence of Akeredolu from the state has no negative effect on governance in the state. According to him: “The constitution is silent on whether a governor can operate outside the state he or she was elected to serve. “There are no issues with the absence of Akeredolu from Ondo State.

“The constitution is very clear about the issue. Now that the governor is around, nobody has accused him of not performing his constitutional role. “Section 189 of the Constitution is as clear as the summer sky. As of now, no one is complaining that the governor has not been performing. “The moment he arrived, he signed a bill into law, and the salary of workers is going smoothly.

“It is one thing not to perform his constitutional roles; it is another thing that he is performing. If he cannot perform as governor, that is where the constitution comes in. “The question here is whether the governor is performing his functions or not. If he is, then where he governs from is immaterial”.