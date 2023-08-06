Ondo: Aiyedatiwa Consolidates Slowly –Sources

Indications have emerged that the uproar generated by the absence of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, currently on medical leave in Germany, is simmering down in the state.

Sources familiar with happenings in the Sunshine State, confided in Sunday Telegraph that the machinery of state is rolling as Acting Governor and Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, is attending to state matters without let or hindrance.

It would be recalled that things came to a standstill in June when Governor Akeredolu embarked on medical leave without transmitting power to Aiyedatiwa to act as the governor.

This came to the fore at the inauguration of the 10th Assembly, where the Speaker shunned Aiyedatiwa, who had come to be part of the event. Since then, things have not been the same with so many state functions left unattended to.

However, things have changed and some semblance of peace is returning according to one of our sources. Our source said: “Aiyedatiwa is moving slowly and consolidating.

He is very wary of what he was told. Some people have told him: ‘Don’t rock the boat, just continue to do what you are doing. Because these people are still showing him that he does not belong to them.”

Our Source continued: “There are a number of things going on and talking about Akeredolu, put his pictures there. Some of the former commissioners recently went on tour of some projects. They were talking and they did not even mention the acting governor.

There is still schism going on but the deputy governor seems to have been told to keep his game plan close to his chest and he should also not rock the boat because this is based on the fact that when they get to function, you will still see the picture of Akeredolu without even the insignia or the presence of the acting governor there.

That is still going on. “But the acting governor has been acting very, very mature. I understand he has been spoken to by some leaders in the polity even the presidency and asked that he should not rock the boat. He should keep calm.

“But behind the scenes, he is also consolidating. He is also ensuring that the machinery of state keeps rolling and that is what he is doing despite the shenanigans going on here and there.”

Sunday Telegraph reports that there was uproar in the state when Aketi took ill and travelled to Germany for medical treatment. Some persons, especially members of the cabinet as well as the speaker of the House of Assembly did not recognize Aiyedatiwa as the acting governor, despite the fact that Akeredolu wrote to the House that he was embarking on a medical leave and that the Deputy Governor would act in his absence.

It took the intervention of the immediate past National Secretary of APC, Iyiola Omisore, who led a delegation to Akure, to mediate in the rift. He told them of the danger of each side holding to a hardline position, explaining that the state would suffer for it.