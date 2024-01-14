Ondo: Aiyedatiwa Consolidates as Race for 2025 Guber Hots Up

More aspirants are coming out to make their intentions known in the race for the Alagbaka House as the office of the Governor of Ondo State is called, for the off-season election billed for November. At the last count, no fewer than five of them including the incumbent governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, have made their intentions known. A source familiar with the happenings in Ondo politics confided in Sunday Telegraph that Aiyedatiwa, who recently became the substantive governor, following the demise of his principal, the late Arakurin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu(SAN) is gradu- ally and steadily consolidating his hold on the levers of power. The source said: “Jimoh Ibrahim is going to run. He is campaigning here and there, the governor is going to run.

(Wale) Akinterinwa is going to run. Ife Oyedele is going to run. Secretary to the State Government (Oladunni Odu) has not made up her mind but they are also pushing her to run. “Most of the people who want to run are from the same Ondo South Senatorial District, including the governor. But some leaders from that Senatorial District are reaching out and saying that they want to have a consensus candidate which may likely be the governor.” Also, the source said: “The Governor is repositioning himself. He is also reaching out and buying credibility for himself and popularity for himself.

That he is going to run, no doubt about that. “He has consolidated his hold on power and even the State House of Assembly members are gravitating towards him. “Friday (January 12) was his 59th birthday and it was an occasion for people who see him as the new leader of the state and new leader of the party to gravitate towards him. Some persons are also talking about the current Chief of Staff also running but people are saying that he is not going to run. Rather, he is using it to buy relevance.” Sunday Telegraph last week reported that the odds were tilting towards Aiyedatiwa. “If the current scenario continues, Aiyedatiwa may be the man of the moment for now.

We should not discount the fact that there is one Engineer, Ife Oyedele, who is also close to the loop of power. There is also one Olusola Oke, who has contested in the past and he has indirectly shown interest in the race. There is still one other person. Some people are even speculating that Jimoh Ibrahim will also run. For now, January will signal the beginning of the race officially for the Alagbaka House. Everybody knows that those whom we have mentioned will play key roles but the odds seem to be tilted, not that it favours the incumbent governor but it tilts towards him be- cause of the cause of origin.

“There has always been the clamour that somebody from his senatorial district should also be the governor because there has never been any. We have had Central and the North, who have been governors of the State,” one of our sources said.