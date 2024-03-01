Ondo: Aiyedatiwa Appoints New Executive Council

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has inaugurated new Commissioners, Special Advisers and Head of Service barely a month after the dissolution of the State Executive Council.

The new appointees include Mr Bayo Phillip, as Head of Service,

Head of Service, Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan, Engr. Razaq Obe, Mrs Omowunmi Isaac, Dr. Olukayode Abraham Ajulo, Mr. Akinwunmi Sowore anf Mr. Oyeniyi Oseni

Those appointed as Special Advisers are Olugbenga Omole, Mrs. Olamide Falana, Hon. Alabi Johnson, Dr.Olawunmi Ilawole, Summy Smart Francis, Mr Babalola Joseph Ayoade, Comrade Abdulganiy Muhammed and Prof. Simidele Odimayo.

Aiyedatiwa dissolved the State Executive Council inherited from his predecessor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on January 24 in exercise of the power as the new governor of the State.

Speaking after the inauguration of the new executive members, Aiyedatiwa charged the appointees to bring to bear their wealth of experience in the course of discharging the duties, saying they should show transparency and accountability.

He also appealed to families and political associates of the appointees not to mount unnecessary pressure on them so they can perform in their various offices.

According to him, “As Commissioners and Special Advisers, you are coming on board at a very critical time. It, therefore, behoves you to come up with creative ideas and policies geared towards alleviating the sufferings of our people. We cannot afford to fail in this regard.

“This time requires us as political leaders to lead by example and be prepared to make necessary sacrifices by shunning ostentatious lifestyle.

“Let me use this medium to plead with our people not to mount undue pressure on these new appointees. We should let them perform their duties without let or hindrance or distraction.”

Addressing the HoS, Governor Aiyedatiwa said: “Let me charge you to see yourself as an ambassador, holding the office in trust for public servants in Ondo State. Besides, you are to provide the required leadership for the entire public service and see your appointment as a call to service.

“The oath of allegiance which you have taken is very significant in many ways; one of which is higher commitment to ideals of service. You are, therefore, implored to put the interest of the State first in all that you do.”

