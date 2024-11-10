Ondo: Aiyedatiwa, Ajayi ready for showdown

Share

After weeks of campaigns, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and his kinsman, and fellow ex-deputy governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are ready for a showdown in the Ondo State governorship election. BIYI ADEOGOROYE, makes an extrapolation on the chances of the duo.

By this time next Sunday, the curtain will have fallen on the Ondo State governorship election, as permutations of the last few months would have transited from the realms of conjectures to certainty, for all the candidates. Following their emergence as candidates of their respective political parties earlier in the year, it was predicted that the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State would be a battle between two former deputy governors. And less than a week to the election, emerging developments point to no different direction. Albeit, on paper, 17 political parties are participating in the election, five political parties, less than six are visible on the campaign trail. The are All Progressives Congress, (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP) , the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

In the race is Chief Sola Ebiseni, the standard-bearer for the LP, three-time commissioner in the state; Gbenga Edema, a one-time Ondo State representative in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), is the candidate of NNPP and Abass Mimiko is the ZLP candidate. But true to earlier forecast, the battle is indeed between the duo of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and Mr. Agboola Ajayi, candidates of the APC and the PDP, respectively, though both of them have traversed the 18 local governments and three senatorial districts in the state, canvassing for votes. Ajayi’s ranking Often counted to the advantage of Agboola is his political and administrative experience. Agboola has been in state politics as far back as the 90s, when he became the chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in his ward, and also served as the party’s secretary at the local government level, and before becoming the Supervisory Councilor in his local government. He also served as the caretaker committee chairman and later became an elected chairman of the same local government. Agboola Ajayi was elected as the member representing the Ilaje/Ese Odo federal constituency in the National Assembly and eventually served as Deputy Governor of Ondo State. According to the party, looking at a politician like Agboola, who has spent his entire life in politics, you will know he possesses all the experience to discharge any responsibility and turn around the state if given the opportunity. “This is one of the reasons he stands out as the most prepared candidate and person to become the next governor of the state.” The PDP governors, especially Seyi Makinde, and his counterpart in Osun, Jackson Adeleke are rooting for Ajayi in order to expand the popularity of the party in the South-West. Adeleke in particular urged Osun indigenes resident in Ondo State to support Agboola Ajayi. But he seemed to have built a pedigree and political astuteness over time. But his inconsistency and frequent defection from one party to another has been his albatross. In the last dispensation, shortly after his impeachment and defection from the APC, he returned to the PDP overnight, securing the candidacy of the party only to lose the election to Akeredolu.

In the view of Olorogun Eddy Olafeso, a former National Vice Chairman of the PDP, South-West and Director-General of the PDP Campaign Organisation in Ondo State, said Ajayi is in good stead to win the election, barring all hitches. He alluded to the reception given the party during its campaigns and poor state of the national economy as the bases for his confidence. He said: “All that the state governor does is to hire Special Advisers and Senior Special Advisers with the view to using them to rig the election. We heard that they have earmarked about N15 billion for that election, but they will be so humiliated and surprised, when the people will move against them with their thumbs. I am very positive. APC has no place in the life of the people of Ondo State any more. They have failed themselves, and they have failed the state.” Mr. Ayo Fadaka, a spokesman of the PDP Campaign Committee, said Ajayi will perform better as governor if elected. “The PDP, under Ajayi’s leadership, aims to re-establish free education from primary through secondary levels. The PDP administration also intends to provide textbooks and essential stationery to students, emphasizing their commitment to fostering the next generation. Under Ajayi’s governorship, PDP aims to reverse the setbacks that have plagued Ondo State, refocusing on progress and development.” Aiyedatiwa’s edge The circumstances preceding his emergence is immaterial, incumbent governor Aiyedatiwa is poised to win, and his various conciliatory activities and that of the party leadership point in this direction. First was the fact that he has drawn all aggrieved aspirants back to the fold. The return of the likes of Wale Akinterinwa; Olusola Oke; Oladunni Odu and Isaacs Kekemeke whose exit created illfeeling at the death of Akeredolu, now bolsters the governor’s chances. Perhaps Aiyedatiwa’s post primaries acceptance speech, titled ‘Time to win together’ paid off, where he acknowledged and thanked all the aspirants who threw their hats into the ring in what he conciliatorily referred to as “the family contest.” In particular, Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin, Chief Oke, SAN, Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim, Mr. Akinterinwa, Hon. Isaac D. Kekemeke, Hon. Gbenga Edema, Mr. Ohunyeye Olamide Felix, Hon. Olujimi Odimayo, Mr. Olusoji Ehinlanwo, Morayo Lebi Esq, Prince Diran Iyantan, Prof. Francis Faduyile, Engr. Ifeoluwa Oyedele, Mrs. Funmilayo Waheed Adekojo and Engr. Funke Omogoroye.” Waiving the olive branch, he said: “This is not the time to hold grudges against anyone but for all of us to come together to work for the success of our great party so as to remain in power. We will all gain in this party, though at different times, if we keep faith. I salute your courage and keen interest to lead the State towards development. It is your right and you are qualified and worthy members of our party. “Now, more than ever before, the greatness of Ondo State is what matters the most. I therefore request that we all join hands together in building the future that we all yearn for in Ondo state. There is infrastructure to be built; better healthcare services to be delivered; fair justice to be served; qualitative education to be ensured; civil servants to be trained and motivated; security of lives and properties to be strengthened; enabling environment to be created for businesses to thrive and attract investors.”

Besides Aiyedatiwa’s “antecedents, fitness, integrity, character and performance in office,”other factors, working for him, according to pundits, are the fact that his party rules at the national level, and the strategic position of state to President Bola Tinubu as a must win. Observers believe that was the motive behind the party’s National Chairman, Abdulahi Ganduje’s boast of their readiness to win Ondo and Oyo states following the declaration of APC as the winner of the governorship election in Edo State. Insiders said that APC’s control of the three Senators, nine members of the House of Representatives, majority of the members of House Assembly, commissioners and over 260 special advisers, most of whom are said to be foot soldiers of the governor and the party represent additional strength for the party. Dr. Olayide Owolabi Adelami, the Ondo State Deputy governor, said the governor’s achievements will speak for him. “Such include several ongoing projects in the health sector across the state top of which is the construction of 500 bedded wards in the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH) Ondo City. “The education sector has received a boost as we are currently recruiting 2000 teachers into our public schools and also paid salary arrears owed to staff of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic in Owo, beside approving a grant of N1bn for the construction of Senate building at UNIMED and he also gave another grant of N1.2bn to Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology in Okitipupa to complete some projects in the University. Recently the governor approved a loan of N220m for traders, artisans and SMEs,” Adelami said. Confrontation at debate To further sell themselves to the electorate, last Sunday, Aiyedatiwa and Ajayi took to the stage in a debate, organised by Channels Television and Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room. Aiyedatiwa not only boasted about his party’s readiness to win, but scored the bill’s eye with the declaration that PDP is finished in Ondo State with the massive defection of its members to the APC. “Within the 10 months of my assumption of office, if you check the statistics, Ondo State is the second least of states with a high debt profile. Since I came on board, we have not borrowed, and we don’t have the need to borrow for now. “Other achievements which had endeared me to Ondo State people included my industrialisation drive, job creation initiatives, agricultural investment, Midas touch in the education sector, revolution in the health sector, inclusive governance style and unrivalled welfare package for workers, pensioners and the private sector among others as I pledged to do more. “To build on the existing security network, safety of lives and property and the peace in the state, I established Amotekun Rangers from the existing Amotekun Corps for the border areas to ensure that the border towns where there was occasional incursion of criminals into the state were properly guarded against such.”

Ajayi lamented: “No single oil factory in Ondo, they are dead,” and promised to establish cocoa processing factories, and activate the export of cash crops should I become governor of the state rich with mineral deposits and agricultural produce. He frowned at the killing of traditional rulers some time ago, despite the monthly N1.2 billion security vote, identifying industrialization as a panacea, “keep everyone busy and they will allow you to do your jobs. As governor of Ondo State, I will get all criminals arrested,” said Ajayi. Ajayi’s allegation that the governor spends N1.2 billion months of security vote and a readiness to pay N76,000 minimum wage as against Aiyedatiwa N73,000 were greeted by a retort, as the governor declared that Ajayi was economical with the truth. “I am so surprised that you (Ajayi) can’t say the truth to the public. By the time other people will find out some of these lies, at the end of the day, it would not be to your own interest because the records are there for the whole people to check. “There is nothing like that, I don’t know where he got his figures from, I have never drawn a security vote of up to N1.2bn. Where? How? It is not true; it is all political lies. What he (Ajayi) is saying is not true, that is a lie. How can you say that I withdrew N1.2billion on the eve of the Edo election – was I the one contesting for the election? You don’t use security vote for an election. You know it yourself; I don’t know why you are talking this way,” the governor said Ajayi. An excited Otunba Wale Akinlosotu, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, submitted that “Aiyedatiwa performed excellently well, in the governorship poll debate, trouncing his opponent and PDP candidate, Agboola Ajayi. In his words, the governor put up “a superlative performance which left his opponent bewildered and making up with lies, took pride in Aiyedatiwa, who had taken governance to another level in the state in the last 10 months and indeed showcased his achievements across all sectors of the state economy, which he delivered to the satisfaction of all amid loud ovation from the gathering. “The governor’s performance at the debate is a confirmation of the fact that APC has a good candidate, a reliable, tested and trusted candidate, who has proven his ability to deliver on promise and take the state to higher heights. “Aiyedatiwa’s life-transforming achievements which had made him the beautiful bride in the November 16 election to include infrastructures development with the goal of making life easier for the people and attracting investment to the state in a bid to turn it to a fully industrialized state.” Akinlosotu said that the security and prevailing peace in the state in addition to the infrastructural development had attracted investors to Ondo State, adding that the industrial park facilitated by his administration “has employed almost 4000 people of Ondo State origin where they produced ethanol from cassava to ethanol”.

“If you listened to the governor, he said a cocoa processing factory in the state was producing about 7000 tons of cocoa every month, and added that the administration was doing a lot to open up the rural areas “so that farm produce can be brought to the centre for factories for processing. That is one of the things we’re doing already through the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project programme. “The state government cleared lands of about 10,000 hectares at Jughere to encourage our youths to go back to farming especially cocoa farming,” and right now, JD Farms at Ore, one of the largest farm produce farmers currently operating in Ondo State, has employed over 3,000 persons in the state, and the farm is trying to upgrade into milling and refinery to produce vegetable oil,” he said. Top political observers, including top politicians believe that with the massive defections from the PDP, the support of the presidency and the underground backing of a former governor of the state, the odds favour Aiyedatiwa. But they argue that he owes it a duty to be a democrat who will put the state’s interest above all others when elected into office.

