Ondo: Aide Praises Aiyedatiwa’s Efforts In Tackling Insecurity

Ondo State Olufemi Lawson, Senior Special Assistant on Public Enlightenment toGovernor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has commended the governor’s robust efforts in tackling insecurity across the state, highlighting significant progress in safeguarding lives and property.

In a press briefing in Lagos, Lawson detailed the administration’s proactive measures, which have led to a notable reduction in kidnappings and armed attacks, particularly in high-risk areas such as Ose, Akure North, and parts of the Akoko region.

He attributed these achievements to enhanced collaboration between the state’s Amotekun Corps, federal security agencies, and local vigilante groups, bolstered by increased investments in surveillance infrastructure and intelligence gathering.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa has prioritized security as the foundation for development, recognizing that peace and stability are essential for economic growth and social progress,” Lawson stated.

He noted that the governor has boosted funding for local security outfits, ensuring operatives are well-equipped and motivated to respond swiftly to threats.

Lawson aligned these security gains with the governor’s seven-point OUR EASE agenda—Opportunities for All, Urban Renewal, Rural Development, Education and Human Capital, Agricultural Expansion, Security and Social Welfare, and Economic Diversification.

This blueprint, he said, reflects Aiyedatiwa’s commitment to inclusive governance, ensuring both rural and urban communities benefit from democratic dividends.

On education and infrastructure, Lawson revealed that the administration is rehabilitating over 120 primary and secondary schools across Ondo’s 18 local government areas, with plans to modernize technical colleges and introduce digital learning tools.

Additionally, the government is upgrading major roads, constructing new healthcare centers, and completing inherited projects to enhance connectivity and access to services.

Youth empowerment is another focal point, with Lawson highlighting vocational training, digital skills programs, and microcredit schemes aimed at fostering entrepreneurship.

“Engaging our youth meaningfully is critical to securing the future,” he emphasized.

Lawson underscored the administration’s commitment to equitable development, ensuring projects reach rural and riverine communities, not just urban centers.

He urged residents to support these efforts by collaborating with security agencies, participating in local development forums, and holding leaders accountable, stressing that transparency and inclusivity define Aiyedatiwa’s leadership.

Looking ahead, Lawson expressed confidence in Ondo State’s trajectory under Aiyedatiwa’s governance.

“The administration is dedicated to transforming Ondo into a model of sustainable development through strategic investments and people-centered policies,” he affirmed, reassuring citizens of continued progress.

