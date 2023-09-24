Ondo: Agagu, Two Others Jostle to Replace Aiyedatiwa

A one–time Chief of Staff to a former governor, the Late Dr. Olusegun Agagu, now a serving commissioner along with two others have been penciled down to replace the embattled Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who the Ondo State House of Assembly, has served with a notice of removal from office.

It would be recalled that the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, last week directed the Clerk of the House, to write to the Deputy governor to defend himself over the allegations of gross misconduct of buying a N300 million armoured SUV for himself while the governor was away on medical leave.

Sunday Telegraph reports that there has been no love lost between the hawks and the Deputy Governor, who were pushing for the impeachment of Aiyedatiwa on allegation of being disloyal to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu since the latter transmitted power to the Deputy Governor to act as the governor when he went to Germany on sick leave.

Since then, things fell apart as some members of the cabinet did not see Ai- yedatiwa as the acting governor as they openly did not recognize him as such. Those familiar with happenings in the Sunshine State, confided in Sunday Telegraph that the hawks are still pushing for his removal.

A Source said: “They are still pushing ahead even though there are some persons trying to make peace and to ask that the man has suffered enough humiliation and he should not be removed. But they are nonplussed. “They have written a letter to him to defend himself over the allegation of gross misconducts of buying an armoured SUV of N300 million from the palliative fund meant for Ondo State.”

Talking about the impeachment process our source continued: “Any- thing does not happen until the process runs its course. The man would have to leave office because I have not seen anywhere in recent times where the impeachment procedure does not run to the final conclusion. “He is at the pleasure of the governor. It is not about the law alone.

It is at the pleasure of the governor. If the governor insists, the House of Assembly will do the needful. That is what appears to be the case at the present. “In order to stave off the impeachment, I understand there are some underground moves.

The man is not just sitting down and waiting for the Armageddon. He is also reaching out to influential persons in the presidency, the party hierarchy to intervene on his behalf. Some persons have also intervened asking the governor to temper justice with mercy.

“However, the hawks and those close to the governor are insisting that Aiyedatiwa must go and if nothing changes and no direct response and the plea from the highest quarters, it may be the end of the tenure of the deputy governor of Ondo State and another will take his place.”

It would be recalled last week, Sunday Telegraph reported that Aiyedatiwa has been isolated and derobed of all official paraphernalia of office and that a Deputy Governor, who is also a member of the cabinet, was in the waiting. As a matter of fact, Aiyedatiwa’s official functions had been transferred to the former Chief of Staff to the Late Governor Olusegun Agagu.

Our Source added: “Two other people have joined the younger brother of former Governor Olusegun Agagu. They described him as very loyal, but then in the political calculation, anything may still happen. According to a person close to them, ‘that is the situation for now,’ But you know that 24 hours is a long time in politics, if other considerations come in.

When they get to that bridge, they will solve the problem. “But they have at least, three persons that they have been penciled down and the man still seems to be in the pole position. Everybody thinks that he is cool- headed and he will not rock the boat.” Will Aiyedatiwa go the way of his predecessor in office, former Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi? Events in the days ahead will tell.