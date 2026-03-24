Ondo ADC Suspends Chairman, Appoints Ex-Lawmaker

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ondo State has appointed a former lawmaker, Hon. Sola Ebiwonjumi, as its State Chairman following the suspension of the former occupier of the office, Mr Wole Ademoyegun.

Addressing reporters at the NUJ Press Centre on Tuesday, the 18 Local Government Chairmen of the party and leaders of the political parties that formed the coalition stated that the decision to appoint Ebiwonjumi was made in the interest of the majority of the members of the party.

The leadership of the coalition including the leader of the Labour Party (LP), Prof Biodun Ambode, All Progressives Congress (APC), Omolúàbí, Hon Femi Johnson, and Myson Nejo Leader of the ADC aborigines said the four groups that formed the coalition are not comfortable with the way the party was being run and decided to rework the leadership of the party.

According to them, all stakeholders demonstrated goodwill and a sincere commitment to building a united, formidable, and inclusive party structure from the onset.

However, they said the collective efforts have been repeatedly undermined by a faction within the party, saying all efforts at unity, dialogue, and equitable power-sharing have been frustrated.

The party leadership said the persistent imposition and disregard for collective decisions have made meaningful progress impossible, and after exhausting all avenues for reconciliation, consultation, and internal resolution, decided to remove the chairman.

The leadership, including the 18 chairmen of all the local governments and all the ward chairmen across the state, and the leaders of the coalition, said they have constituted a new, broad-based State Executive Committee under the leadership of Ebiwonjumi.

The statement signed by Ambode, Nejo, and Johnson read: “A firm commitment to rebuilding the party on the principles of justice, equity, transparency, and collective leadership ahead of the forthcoming congress. This decision is not taken lightly, but it is necessary to rescue the party from unilateral control and restore the confidence of all members.

“We remain resolute in our determination to ensure that the ADC in Ondo State becomes a true platform for democratic participation, fairness, and progress.”