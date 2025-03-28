Ondo Acquires 10,000 Hectares For Farm Project

Share

The Ondo State Government has acquired 10,000 hectares of land in Akotogbo and Iyansan in the Irele Local Government Area of the State for an extensive agricultural project.

The initiative, undertaken in collaboration with the Commonwealth Women’s Network, aimed to empower women and youth by providing opportunities in cultivation, processing, packaging, and marketing within the agricultural sector.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Agriculture and Agribusiness, Wemimo Akinsola, who made the announcement on Friday in Akure, said the initiative is majorly focused on women and youth.

Akinsola explained that the project will cover planting, production, processing, packaging, and marketing, transforming the 10,000 hectares into a major agricultural hub in the Southern Senatorial District.

The selected location provides access to water, which is essential for successful agricultural activities.

Additionally, with the planned seaport in the region and the existing airport in the state capital, the state is strategically preparing for the future exportation of agricultural products.

Akinsola emphasized that this is a $200 million project undertaken in partnership with the Commonwealth Women’s Network to drive industrial-scale agriculture and economic development in the region.

He reiterated that the land, acquired through the Ondo State Agribusiness Empowerment Centre (OSAEC) under the Land Banking Scheme, is expected to serve as a major agricultural hub.

Akinsola revealed that the initiative aligns with the State government’s vision of making Ondo a leading agribusiness hub in Nigeria, ensuring that both smallholder farmers and large-scale investors benefit from modern agricultural techniques, global market access, and improved productivity.

Niba Louis, Cabinet Director of the Commonwealth Women’s Network, affirmed that the organization would provide the necessary funding, training, and technical expertise for the project.

He revealed that the initiative is expected to employ over 3,000 workers, predominantly Farmers, and will enhance their productivity rather than replace them.

According to him, the goal is to make farming more accessible and sustainable. A farmer, Shola Adeniyan, expressed his excitement about the project.

Reflecting on his experience in Ese Odo, he noted that many people assume there is a shortage of available farmland, but his visit to the proposed site proved otherwise.

He urged Farmers to embrace the opportunity and make the best use of the available land.

