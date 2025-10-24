Ondo Accident: AG Vows To Probe Truck Owner

Ondo State Attorney-General (AG) and Commissioner for Justice, Kayode Ajulo, on Friday, said that the state has begun investigations into the ownership of the truck involved in a tragic accident that claimed many lives in the state.

New Telegraph recalls that an auto crash that occurred in the Akungba-Akoko area of the state on Wednesday claimed the lives of 10 people, including a pregnant woman.

The crash involved a truck that allegedly lost control and rammed into some shops along the Owo-Akungba-Ikare Akoko expressway, killing the victims on the spot.

The attorney general, in a statement issued on Friday, expressed outrage over the fatal incident, said that the state will prosecute the truck driver and his employers once unveiled.

Ajulo said the investigation is aimed at identifying the owner of the truck before prosecution can commence.

He expressed anger over the alarming rise in fatal accidents involving trucks and other heavy-duty vehicles across Nigeria and in Ondo state.

Ajulo condemned the reckless driving displayed by heavy truck drivers, declaring that such behaviour is utterly unacceptable and must be confronted immediately.

“In the controversy over ownership of the truck, what is inhuman is that the owner should have at least commiserated with the families of the dead, but chose to be silent.

“This is due to the controversy surrounding ownership of the truck, with many media houses initially reporting that it was owned by the Dangote Group.

“Whoever owned the truck will be fished out and will be joined in the prosecution.

“These tragic incidents have claimed the lives of innocent citizens, including this recent devastating crash that took the lives of a pregnant woman, her child, and others,” he said.