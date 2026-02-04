The Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has charged the people of Ondo State to remain united, patriotic, and committed to the collective progress of the state and the nation, while calling for sustained support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to enable him to deliver the full dividends of democracy and consolidate the gains of his administration ahead of 2027.

Speaking while fielding questions from reporters on the State’s golden jubilee, the Minister said the jubilee is not only a moment of celebration but also a time for deep reflection on the journey so far, the sacrifices of past leaders, and the responsibility of citizens to support purposeful leadership at both the state and federal levels.

Tunji-Ojo emphasised that President Tinubu’s administration is laying a solid foundation for national renewal through bold reforms, an improved security architecture, economic restructuring, and strengthened institutions, stressing that continuity and collective support are essential for these efforts to translate into long-term national prosperity.

According to him, “Democracy delivers best when the people remain patient, supportive, and united behind visionary leadership.”

According to him, 2027 should be seen as a period of reflection and consolidation rather than distraction, to secure a better future for the next generation.

The Minister, who arrived in Ondo State in the company of the Minister of Youth Development, Mr Ayodele Olawande, and Hon. Ife Ehindero, a member of the House of Representatives representing Akoko North East/Akoko North West Federal Constituency, congratulated Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa and the people of Ondo State on the historic milestone.

He commended their resilience, unity, and commitment to democratic ideals over the past five decades, describing Ondo State as a key contributor to national development.

He was received to a rousing welcome by well-wishers, party faithful, supporters, and leaders of the Asiwaju Mandate Group (AMG), led by Asiwaju Olumuyiwa Asagunla, who reaffirmed the group’s commitment to advancing the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu across Ondo State.

Also present in the entourage were prominent stakeholders of the Asiwaju Mandate Group (AMG), including Hon. Otito Atikase, Ondo State representative at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC); the Director of Communications of AMG, Dr Ayodeji Ologun; Corporal Nana Opri, AMG Secretary; Senator Yele Omogunwa, Chairman of the Leaders Council; Dr Lawrence Ibukun, Deputy Chairman, Central Leaders Council; Barrister Pelemo Ade-Samuel, AMG Legal Adviser; Mrs Yetunde Adeyanju, AMG State Woman Coordinator; and several other political leaders and dignitaries.