Ondo @ 49: ALGON Congratulates Govt, Aiyedatiwa

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Ondo State has congratulated Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the state on its attainment of 49 years of creation.

Ondo State was carved out from the old Western Region. It was created on the 3rd of February 1976 by the military administration of General Murtala Muhammed.

The Public Relations Officer of ALGON, Hon. Samson Kayode, in the congratulatory message to the citizens and Governor Aiyedatiwa, said the state is moving forward under the leadership of the present administration.

Kayode, who is the Chairman of the Transition Committee of Akure East (LCDA), said 19 people have served as governors, 12 military governors and seven civilian governors, including Governor Aiyedatiwa, who was sworn in on the 27th of December, 2023.

According to him, “One cannot but congratulate our amiable and charismatic Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, the leaders of our state, as well as the entire good people of our darling state on the achievement of this great milestone.”

Speaking on the trajectory of the state and the governors that have governed in the past 49 years, Kayode said “Right from creation in 1976 when the reign of government was handed to Group Captain Ita David Ikpeme all through to the first executive government headed by Pa Michael Adekunle Ajasin up to the present administration of Governor Aiyedatiwa, ours has been a tale of steady progress in all spheres of endeavours.

“Our trajectory chronicles constant and continuous infrastructural and political improvements. Our unity and bond as a people is distinctive and idiosyncratic, little wonder Ondo State stands as the safest and the most peaceful of all the federating units. We must commend the efforts and contributions of past leaders and governors to the growth and developments we celebrate today.

“We look back with nostalgia at the witty inventions of Pa Michael Adekunle Ajasin, the administrative prowess of Chief Bamidele Isola Olumilua, the peace-loving approach of Chief Adebayo Adefarati, the technological and massive infrastructural inputs of Dr Olusegun Kokumo Agagu, the political sagacity and infrastructural contributions of Dr Olusegun Rahman Mimiko and the courageous and fearlessness of Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN in governance, it is to be noted that their intellectual and infrastructural contributions stand grandeur.

“As unfashionable as military governance is, one cannot but mention the unforgettable contributions of Navy Captain Anthony Ibe Onyearugbulem, who stands tall in the annals of military administration in Ondo State in terms of massive and monumental road projects and infrastructural development. His mathematical and calculating prowess in determining indices and items for the project was very significant.

“Commodore Michael Bamidele Otiko, the first indigenous military administrator of Akure descent, is also worthy of mention for his brief but impactful reign as governor of Ondo State.

“I am of a firm belief that the developmental strides our state has witnessed since inception, will not only continue but receive an appreciable boost with Governor Aiyedatiwa”s administration.”

