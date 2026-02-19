Ondo: 3 Feared Dead, Others Injured As APC Congress Turned Violent

Three people are feared dead and several others injured in violent clashes that erupted during the ongoing Ward Congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Idanre and Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

In Idanre Local Government, it was learnt that the election in most of the wards was characterised by violence and shooting by suspected political thugs. It was learnt that the crisis started when the two political gladiators insisted on electing their loyalists to gain control of ward executives positions in the council area.

However, weapons were freely used by party supporters leaving many with injuries while some of the victims sustained life-threatening wounds. Three of the supporters of the gladiators sustained injuries that led to the death of some of them. In Akure North Local Government, several party leaders and members were injured during the fracas over the control of the executives at the ward levels.

A former commissioner and Director General (DG) of Grassroots Movement For Tinubu (GMT), Hon Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye said he and his supporters escaped death by the whiskers during the ward Congress in the council area. His words “Today, our National Secretariat has fixed the Ward Congress nationwide for the APC.

In line with that, we have decided, despite the ugly incident that happened yesterday, that we were chased away from the State Secretariat of the party. If not for God, we would have been dead by now and when they entered the hall, I saw them, I was listening to them when they were saying, where is Saka, we will kill him today.

“It has been God, and when I was here, I started receiving calls from our party people, my supporters, people that we started this party together that the chairman of the council, in the company of two lorries loaded with NURTW members were attacking our members.

“When I got to Itaogbolu, I was informed that in Ward 1, somebody had been injured, seriously injured, critically injured. And I drove straight to Ward 8. “And the governor said that there should be no congress, everybody should go, and when I was in Ward 8, I also learned that somebody had been injured in Ward 12 and I went there.

When I went there, that person was critically ill in the hospital.” The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abayomi Jimoh who confirmed the incident said operatives of the state command have been deployed to the restive areas.