Ondo 2024: Why We’re Supporting Aiyedatiwa – Monarch

A former Chairman of Ondo State Council of Oba and Olubaka of Oka, Oba Adebori Adeleye has attributed the payment of five per cent Local Government funds to monarchs as one of the reasons for the support of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 16 governorship election.

The monarch hosted the campaign train of Aiyedatiwa in Akoko Southwest Local Government Area of the state at the weekend. The governor received royal blessings from traditional rulers in the area.

The monarch expressed the support of traditional rulers and community leaders across the council area for the election of the governor.

The monarch said “The Council of Obas has decided, Governor Aiyedatiwa is our candidate. On behalf of all traditional rulers here, we stand together in support of your election.”

Highlighting the Governor’s longstanding support for the traditional institution, Oba Adeleye added, “Since 1999, we have been advocating for five percent local government funds to traditional institutions in the state.

“Many promised, but it was Governor Aiyedatiwa who made it a reality. This step alone speaks volumes about his dedication to our welfare.”

Oba Adeleye further expressed gratitude to the governor for appointing sons and daughters from Akoko Southwest to key roles in his administration.

According to him “We are deeply appreciative of the opportunities you have provided for our people, a testament to your regard for our council area.”

A community leader in Oka, Bashorun Sehinde Arogbofa, who is also a prominent Afenifere leader, conveyed his unwavering support for Governor Aiyedatiwa’s candidacy, stressing Afenifere’s backing.

Arogbofa said: “The Afenifere stands firmly behind your mandate. You have shown promise and leadership, and we are confident in your ability to lead Ondo State to greater heights.”

He urged the governor to emulate the values of the late Chief Adekunle Ajasin, the first executive Governor of Ondo State.

In his response, Governor Aiyedatiwa thanked the community for the overwhelming support, pledging to uphold their trust.

According to him “Your confidence in my administration strengthens my resolve to serve with even greater commitment.

“My vision for Ondo State aligns closely with the aspirations of our people, and I am dedicated to building a legacy of growth and unity”, the Governor said.

During the event, Governor Aiyedatiwa officially pronounced Oba Stephen Oloruntele Ogunoye as the new Olusi of Owalusi, further cementing his commitment to strengthening traditional institutions.

Addressing the supporters in Oka Akoko, Governor Aiyedatiwa pledged that if elected, he would intensify his dedication to enhancing the well-being of all Ondo State residents.

He assured the crowd that his administration would prioritize policies aimed at improving healthcare, education, job opportunities, and infrastructure, striving to ensure that every citizen feels the impact of responsive and compassionate governance.

Prince Ademola Adetokunbo, the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tourism, highlighted the range of developmental initiatives Governor Aiyedatiwa has championed across Ondo State, noting that these efforts have positively impacted various sectors, from infrastructure to the local economy.

Also, a member of the House of Representatives (Akoko South West/Akoko South East), Hon Adegboyega Adefarati, declared that the support for Governor Aiyedatiwa in the council area is firm and total.

The lawmaker, who hails from Akungba Akoko, appealed to the people of the council area to troop out in large numbers on November 16 to cast their votes for Governor Aiyedatiwa.

