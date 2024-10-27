Ondo 2024: Why I Don’t Tamper With LG Funds – Aiyedatiwa

Share

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 16 governorship election has said the desire to bring development to the grassroots prevented his administration from tampering with Local Government funds.

Aiyedatiwa who toured communities in Ondo East Local Government Area of the state promised to enhance agriculture, food security if elected in November 16 governorship election in the state.

The Governor also promised to continue delivering the dividends of democracy to the good people of the state if when elected on November 16.

Speaking at the palace of Yangede of Epe in Ondo East Local Government, Aiyedatiwa promised to promote community development, assuring the people that his administration does not tamper with local government funds.

In his response to the praises of traditional rulers and market leaders who said the Aiyedatiwa administration has restored their relevance and empowerment at the Local Government level, the Governor said this has become possible because he does not mess with the allocations of Local Government in the State.

Aiyedatiwa said traditional rulers now get what they are entitled to and the errors of the past have been corrected to promote the overall development of the local government areas.

The Governor said his administration is focusing more attention on enhancing agriculture and promoting food security in the State.

On the requests of the people, the Governor promised to fix the five-kilometre township road, assuring that his ears are open to the yearnings of the people.

Earlier, the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oládiji, assured the Governor of the full support of the people of Ondo east Local government.

The Yangede of Epe, Oba Isaac Oyebade, while welcoming the governor, appealed to the state government to upgrade the stool of Yangede to a first class chieftaincy stool.

He said, “Historically, Epe is an ancient town that was home to all Ekimogun-speaking people today, including Idanre and Ile-oluji.

“The town cannot be left out of the scheme of things. So, if other towns are upgraded, Epe should not be left out”, he added.

At a town hall meeting in Bolorunduro, headquarters of Ondo East local government area, the chairman of the Oloja association in the Local Government, Chief Felix Kolawole, said Governor Aiyedatiwa’s short tenure so far has been marked with various achievements.

He said that the Olojas are solidly behind the Governor and are confident he would continue to perform excellently in office.

Leader of the market women in the local government, Chief Mrs. Nike Awosupin, also assured the governor of the support of women in the area, appealing to the governor to fix dilapidated roads in the local government to enable farmers to transport their goods to the market easily.

