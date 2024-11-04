Ondo 2024: We’ll Improve On Election Result Management – INEC

Share

The National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, has said the commission has learned lessons from some of the shortcomings in the Edo State election.

Yakubu, who was in Akure, the Ondo State capital, ahead of the November 16 governorship election, said the result management and in the area of logistics for the election.

Speaking with reporters at the airport, Yakubu said he was in the state for the assessment of the preparation for the November 16 governorship election.

According to him, “We are here, essentially, to observe what is happening and to acknowledge the good work that the office has done. Over the next few days, we will be meeting with political parties, civil society organizations, the media, and security agencies.

“One of our planned activities includes further accreditation of voters, which will take place in 16 polling units across six local government areas within the three senatorial zones of the state.

“This is primarily why we are here. Additionally, as part of the activities already outlined, we will hold a stakeholders’ meeting on Thursday, and the following day, the National Peace Committee will invite all stakeholders to participate in the signing of the National Peace Accord. This is the essence of our visit.”

On the lessons learned from the Edo State governorship election and previous elections, Yakubu said, ” I have learned valuable lessons, not only from the last election but also from previous ones. Essentially, there are two key challenges.

“The first is logistics — ensuring that polling units open promptly on Election Day. The second challenge is result management. My assurance to voters in Ondo State is that they will witness significant improvements in these areas.”

Share

Please follow and like us: