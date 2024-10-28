Ondo 2024: We Don’t Need To Rig To Win – Ganduje, Aiyedatiwa

Share

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje has said the party will win the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State devoid of manipulation.

Ganduje, who was in Akure, the state capital, for the inauguration of the National Campaign Council of the APC headed by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the performance of Lucky Aiyedatiwa since he emerged as governor of the state would guarantee him victory.

The opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged the APC of a plan to manipulate the election. The opposition claimed the ruling APC cannot win in any free and fair contest.

However, Ganduje said the APC will win the governorship election in a free and fair contest because of the performance of Governor Aiyedatiwa and the fact that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is from the zone.

His words “For homogeneity, the people must unite for APC. The election will be free and fair, we will win through democratic means. We appreciate the reforms he has initiated since he took over; we want him to continue with the projects he is doing. We want him to continue with progressive ideology and infrastructural facilities he has embarked on.”

Similarly, Aiyedatiwa said if the government is about the people, and with the life-changing projects he has embarked on since he assumed office, the people of the state would vote for him.

His words “We have worked hard for the heart of the people. We are talking to them house to house, door to door, and mouth to ear. Above all, we are committed to a peaceful and credible election, where votes count. By the grace of God Almighty, come 16th November 2024, we shall win. And we shall gather here, once again, to celebrate our victory. It is the promise of God for His people.”

Aiyedatiwa said the interventions of his administration in the last 10 months justify the quest for election as he was in the best position to continue with the legacies of late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu

His words, “Within the last 10 months, we have deliberately focused on infrastructural development, public utility renewal, agricultural production increment, entrepreneurship and youth development, job creation, and security.

“We have focused on strengthening governance institutions through fiscal discipline, improved healthcare, access to quality education, and responsible citizenship.

“We have shown commitment to social welfare to alleviate the suffering of our people. We have deliberately created a stronger engagement with our women, too. We are concerned with leadership with integrity and character. We are not talking about our people; we are talking about them.

“Within our 10 months in the saddle, we have activated the construction of not less than 70km of rural roads to provide access to our farm settlements and villages. This is in addition to the new 60km city-based roads recently awarded alongside the ongoing roads, bridges, and public building projects initiated and awarded by our administration.

“It is significant that our workers are happy and well-motivated as we pay their salaries regularly and promptly. We owe no kobo to workers, even as they enjoy their regular promotions.

“We have employed workers in critical sectors of the public service, such as health and Internal Revenue Service, while processes at an advanced stage to recruit about 2,000 teachers for public primary and secondary schools.

“We have supported not less than 500 youths with hundreds of millions of naira in grants and loans as part of start-up kits for their entrepreneurial businesses.

“We are supporting our farmers with access to quality funds and finance as well as technology and trade. We are also giving scholarships, bursaries, and financial assistance to students of Ondo State origin in higher institutions across Nigeria.”

Aside Sanwo-Olu, other members of the campaign council included, former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, National secretary of APC, Sen. Ajibola Basiru,

