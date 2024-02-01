Ondo 2024: Supporters Storm Akure South In Support Of Omo’Oba Jimi’s Guber Ambition

In preparation for the forthcoming All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primary election in Ondo State, the supporters of Omo’oba Jimi Odimayo in Akure South Local Government on Thursday gathered at the campaign office of the governorship aspirants.

The supporters who thronged out in their numbers reiterated their unwavering support for Hon. Okunjimi Odimayo’s gubernatorial aspiration leading up to the forthcoming primaries.

The supporters led by Hon. Abiodun Kayode (Olu K) praised the supporters for their dedication to Omo’oba Jimi Odimayo’s ambitions, assuring them of greater rewards.

Correspondingly, Hon. Sehindemi Aduwo, State Officio 1 of Ondo APC in his address, underscored Hon. Odimayo’s electoral strength and confidently predicted his victory in the upcoming primary election.

Similarly, Hon. Olayinka Idowu Alabi, former Ondo Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development highlighted Hon. Odimayo’s virtues, describing him as a man with a deep sense of godliness.

She shared instances of Odimayo’s philanthropic acts, even during challenging times, and recounted personal experiences, emphasizing Odimayo’s commitment to rewarding loyalty and caring for the welfare of his supporters.

The supporters who are influential leaders in their respective wards expressed their confidence in Omo’oba Jimi Odimayo securing the party’s ticket in the upcoming primaries.