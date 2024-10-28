Ondo 2024: Support Of Ex-APC Aspirants Affirm Aiyedatiwa’s Popularity – Akinlosotu

Share

The Commissioner of Information and Orientation in Ondo State, Otunba Wale Akinlosotu, has said that events at the ongoing campaign rallies to canvass votes in the November 16 governorship election in the state affirm the popularity of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s candidacy.

Also, Akinlosotu said the support of former governorship aspirants of the party like Chief Olusola Oke, Hon. Isaacs Kekemeke, Hon. Wale Akinterinwa, Chief Mrs Oladunni Odu, Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin, and Hon. Jimi Odimayo, has invigorated Governor Aiyedatiwa’s acceptance at the poll.

The Commissioner, who is also a member of the campaign council, said that the rousing receptions for the governor at the places and campaign rallies, as well as the defection of several leaders and members of opposition parties to the governing APC, were clear signals of rejection of the opposition parties by the people.

Akinlosotu said the Aiyedatiwa campaign trains, which berthed at the three senatorial districts between October 12th and 16th, are at the local governments, with the campaigns expected to be rounded off with a grand finale in Akure on November 13th.

His words, “What we see at the rallies are indications that Governor Aiyedatiwa’s programmes, policies and projects resonate with the people, hence the resolve to see him continue in office for another term of four years.

“Beyond his achievements in office in the last nine and half months, Governor Aiyedatiwa’s transparency, passion for all-around development, and inclusive governance style have continued to endear him to the people, thus daily growing his popularity and supporters’ base across the 18 local government areas.

“The people of Ondo State know that the governor is a promise keeper and a man who values his words as bonds. Hence they are coming to him to learn of his unrivaled election promises, which they are sure would be fulfilled for the benefit of the state and its people.

“Among such promises which are crucial to the people’s support and commitment to his reelection are the assurance to workers that the era of salary delay and percentage is gone in Ondo State, the promised dualisation of Akungba Akoko Road and overhead bridge to the delight of the community and students and as well better infrastructures for the riverina areas.

“The people are using the opportunity of the campaigns to show their appreciation for their roads, improved electricity situation, rural programs, huge agricultural and food security investments, education interventions, health programs, and as well environmental and housing projects.

“Workers, pensioners, youths, and the private sector operators are rallying behind the governor for continuity and as well new grounds in investments in their welfare and development needs.

“The people of Ondo State can see that Governor Aiyedatiwa is the leader with transformative ideas and ideals who needs to continue in the office beyond 2025 for sustainable development in the state. This, they are ready to realize with their votes for Aiyedatiwa of the APC on November 16.”

