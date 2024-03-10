Ondo 2024: Stop Dropping Tinubu’s Name – Edema

A governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Olugbenga Edema has cautioned his co-contestants against parading themselves as the preferred candidate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State.

Also, the former State representative on the governing board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), said former lawmakers in the State have agreed to produce one of them as the next governor of the State.

Featuring on national television at the weekend, Edema said he stands a better chance among other aspirants to clinch the sole ticket of the ruling party considering his record of service both at the State and national levels.

As a former member of the State House of Assembly, a lawyer by training, former Commissioner on the board of NDDC and Chairman of the State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC), Edema said his experience traversed the three arms of government against other aspirants on the platform of the party.

Speaking on the endorsement by the former governor of the State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and of President Tinubu, Edema said he had the backing of the former governor some years ago to succeed him when some leaders from the Ilaje local government area of the State paid him a visit.

On the endorsement of President Tinubu and that of the leadership of the party, Edema said the leadership of the party at the State and national levels including the President has not endorsed any of the aspirants.

His words “Mr. President has not endorsed anybody. If he wants to select any one of us, he will call us to a meeting like he did when Ondo State was in crisis over the deputy governor and acting governor. The president would call the leadership of the party and hear them out.”

On the endorsement of the late Akeredolu, the former lawmaker said “I met with the governor when Ilaje political leaders met with him and he said one of us from Ilaje would succeed him. I am the only one among those running for the governorship who was in that meeting.”

Speaking on the decision of lawmakers to produce one of them as governor, Edema said “I stand on the pedestal of a former parliamentarian that we want one of us to succeed him. I am the only parliamentarian who understands the plight of lawmakers. Many think our duty is to pass a budget and go to sleep or need us when they want to impeach one person in government.

“Many of them don’t know we are part and parcel of government. Lawmakers are not allowed to have input into the budget or perform oversight functions.

“I left the Assembly in 2015, and since then our severance allowances have not been paid whereas other government functionaries have been paid. It is the resolution of the Assembly that one of us should succeed Akeredolu and I represent that face.”

Edema said he is the most experienced politician among the aspirants seeking the ticket of APC having been in politics since 1992 and having served in different capacities.

His words “I started politics during the Babangida era. I was relatively young then. But I was at the Jos convention when the late MKO Abiola was the candidate for SDP. As of then, I was already a university graduate, I was not idle.

“If you want to hire someone as the head of your organization, you will look at his pedigree, his relevant experience in similar association. In the length of service, if I were to be in civil service I would have been a permanent secretary while some of them who joined in 2012 would still be in the lower rung of the ladder.

“Aiyedatiwa has not told me about his ambition. I only heard about it in the media. Like I said if you want to hire somebody you will consider his certificate, you will look at the level of education. It is not just having a school certificate, but the capacity to deliver on good governance.”

Edema defended his tenure as OSOPADEC boss, saying all he did was in the interest of the mandate areas and the State when he was in office.

His words “OSOPADEC was not a conduit pipe of the wife of the former governor. The Bemoore programme was part of the scholarship schemes of the board. The beneficiaries are girl-child from Ilaje and Ese-Odo and they are verifiable.

“I paid bursary to students of mandate areas and set up a microfinance bank. I would emerge as a candidate and the leadership of the party will set up a reconciliatory process in motion.”