Ondo 2024: Stop Dropping Akeredolu’s Endorsement In Death – Faduyile

Former President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Prof Dayo Faduyile has warned his co-contestants against dropping the name of the late governor of the State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as their endorser for the governorship seat.

Faduyile who was in the APC Secretariat to declare his interest in the governorship election and his plans to begin local government tour ahead of the party’s primary said the late governor has not endorsed any of the aspirants jostling for the ticket of the party.

The Special Adviser to the late Akeredolu on Health said the late Akeredolu never mentioned his successor at all State Executive Council meetings he attended.

He, however, urged those claiming they were endorsed by Akeredolu before his death and those touting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s endorsement to work hard to earn such.

According to him, “I work with late Akeredolu. I can tell you authoritatively that Akeredolu has no preferred candidate. I attended all the SEC meetings and he never said anything about his preferred candidate to the cabinet members.

“Endorsement is good but you have to work for it. I am working hard and I believe that with God all things are possible. We have to work for endorsement.”

Prof. Faduliye promised to use technology to boost youth employment as well as engage party leaders in government activities.

Faduyile said he had served the nation for six years as the first indigene of the State to lead the NMA during the Covid 19 pandemic and as the Special Adviser on health to the State government.

Before the election as the NMA helmsman, Faduyile said he had served as the President of the Association of Resident Doctors and had risen to become a professor of medicine, a rare feat in the medical profession.

His words “I am a professor of medicine. Professor of Medicine is not something you get by chieftaincy or by votes. I will not come and waste my time on negotiation. There is no reason why I should come and seek negotiation. I am not here to play; I am here to win.

“When we are talking about leading the state, we must have someone who has done very well in his or her profession. I must tell you, I am a doctor. I am not only a doctor; I am a consultant, and that is the zenith of being a practising medical doctor.

“I contested in 2020 against the incumbent then. So it is not a new thing for me to contest against an incumbent. But in 2020, I collapsed my structure with the incumbent. The only superior argument that made me do that was because of the agreement on zoning in the state. For every other reason, I was adamant.”

On his programme for the citizens of the State, Faduyile said the welfare of the people and their well-being would become his utmost responsibility.

Faduyile lamented the gap between the rich residents and those who need a hand due to some of the unfriendly policies that only favour the few saying there is a loss of faith in the political dispensation due to the inability to maximize the God-given resources to positively impact the daily lives of the citizens, in education, infrastructure, medical services, housing, farming, and fishing.

His words “We have the opportunity now for a new beginning, an opportunity to reset and re-strategize in bringing the dividend of democracy to all.

Therefore, with a humble and willing heart, I am running for the governorship of our dear Ondo State to serve each one of us. I am running because the stake could not be higher

The Chairman of APC, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, in his response, advised aspirants to eschew violent acts. Adetimehin urged Faduliye to focus on youth empowerment if elected as Governor.