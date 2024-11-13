Ondo 2024: Six Injured As Suspected Thugs Unleash Terror In Idanre

Share

Six persons were seriously injured when suspected political thugs attacked some members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State in the early hours of Wednesday.

Some of the victims, including Otunba Olowoniyi Akinleminu, sources in the town said have been taken to the intensive care unit of the State Specialist Hospital in Akure, the state capital, for medical attention.

The Director of Media and Publicity of PDP, Mr Adeyemi Raymond Fasoranti, and Hon Bosede Agbaje Salami expressed concern that suspected All Progressives Congress (APC) thugs unleashed terror on the people because of the success of the rally of the opposition party on Tuesday.

Fasoranti alleged that one Oyewole Aderemi (Gulder) and another suspected thug popularly called Osha with firearms boasted of killing as many as they could before and during elections. He alleged that as the party in power, nobody would arrest them for any crime they committed.

Similarly, Salami said the lives of PDP members are being threatened by suspected political thugs and cultists invited by political gladiators in the town.

Her words “We wish to use this opportunity to remind the sponsors of these violent acts that elections should not be treated as a war. If you are confident in your party’s ability to win Idanre, there is no need to resort to thuggery or violence against the electorate.”

