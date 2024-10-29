Ondo 2024: Save Aiyetoro Community from Extinction, Monarch Tells PDP Candidate 

Share

The traditional ruler of Ajapa Kingdom in the Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State, Godwin Aboyewa, has pleaded with the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Agboola Ajayi, to help reclaim the Aiyetoro community in Ilaje Local Government if elected as governor.

Aiyetoro community, the last vestige of communism in Nigeria, is on the verge of extinction due to incessant sea incursions that have been ravaging the community.

However, Aboyewa, the Igbinbou of Ajapa Kingdom, pleaded with Ajayi to assist in the reclamation of the Aiyetoro community in Ilaje Local Government from sea incursion that is threatening the continuous existence of the ancient town.

The traditional ruler opined that if the Aiyetoro community is not saved from total extinction, the Ajapa Kingdom might be at risk of the rapacious effect of its extinction.

Also, Aboyewa asked the PDP’s candidate to provide portable water and qualitative and affordable education in his community when he assumed office as the governor of the state.

He said the candidate should give back to the community if he eventually becomes the governor

In his response, Ajayi assured the monarch that the Aiyetoro community would be saved from extinction if he became the governor of the state.

Ajayi appreciated the love displayed by the monarch, asking him to save Aiyetoro Community from total extinction if elected as governor. He said the attitude of the traditional ruler was the height of patriotism.

He said, “If we get to the office by next year February, we will chase the sea away from the Aiyetoro community by at least two kilometers; it is not going to be by magic but it is something we are prepared to do.”

The PDP’s candidate visited Bolowo and Arogbo communities as hundreds of supporters, party men, and school children showed support for their own with a firm assurance that Ese-Odo local government would support their son for the November 16 governorship election.

The traditional rulers in Apoi communities converged at the Kalasuwe palace where the paramount ruler of Apoi land, the Kalasuwe of Apoi, Oba Sunday Amuseghan led other monarchs to pray for the success of their son and his running mate, Hon Festus Akingbaso.

One of the leaders said, “Ese-Odo is for Agboola Ajayi, there is no two way to it, we are here to pray for him alongside our traditional rulers and I am very sure our people will give him maximum support in this coming election, if anybody is saying something else, they are just deceiving themselves, block vote is for Agbo and Fessy here.”

