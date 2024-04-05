Ondo 2024: Rights Group Endorses APC South West Chairman, Kekemeke

The South West zone of the Conference of Nigeria Civil Rights Activists (CNCRA) has endorsed the National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Isaacs Kekemeke, as its preferred candidate in the 2024 governorship election scheduled to be held on November 16 in the state.

The CNCRA comprising civil rights and pro-democracy activists at the forefront of campaigns for good governance in Nigeria described Kekemeke as a trustworthy fellow and politician whose integrity is not in doubt. The rights activists in a statement by Chief Adewumi Olowoniyi, its chairman and Alhaji Adeniran Ikuesan, secretary, said they would not support any candidate who does not have anything at stake if elected as governor.

The group said: “We are not ignorant of a fact that a governorship or presidential candidate who is constitutionally barred from seeking a second term in office cannot and will not give the people the expected benefits and dividends of democracy.