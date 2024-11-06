Ondo 2024: Result May Be Ready On November 16 – INEC

Share

…INEC Conducts Mock Accreditation

The Chairman of the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, has appealed to political parties, candidates, and supporters to maintain peace during the forthcoming November 16 governorship election in Ondo State.

Prof. Yakubu said the result of the November 16 governorship election would be ready on the day if the political parties and critical stakeholders peacefully conduct themselves.

Speaking while monitoring the 2024 Ondo State Mock Accreditation Exercise across the three senatorial districts of the state on Wednesday, Yakubu said the mock accreditation exercise was part of the commission preparation.

Yakubu, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mrs Oluwatoyin Babalola, and other officials of the commission were out to monitor the exercise at some local government areas of the state. Some of the areas covered by the chairman and his team included some polling units in Akure South, Akure North, and the Idanre Local Government Areas of the state.

According to him, if the political parties and their supporters maintain peace, it would enable the commission to conduct a free and fair election and ensure the candidate of the people becomes the governor of the state.

According to him, the mock accreditation exercise was to further test the functionality of their system.

His words, “We will ensure that all the polling units open on time so that voters will not wait for INEC officials and materials. We have tested the integrity of the machine; it is not a matter of deploying early but also accrediting early.

“We are doing our best as Electoral Commission, and others should also do their best, particularly political parties and the candidate. I want to appeal to political parties, candidates, and their supporters to ensure that they maintain the peace that will enable us to deploy in good time, concluding the processes in good time. And also to announce the candidate people of Ondo State are choosing as their governor on Saturday.

“We can’t take readiness for granted. That is why, as part of our preparations, we decided to conduct a mock accreditation exercise to further test the functionality of the machines. We are pleased with the results so far. Many voters were accredited using facial recognition, showing that our systems are working as intended.

“In Akure North and South, as well as in other areas we visited, electoral officers are prepared. Sensitive materials will arrive on Thursday (November 14), completing the logistical arrangements necessary for a successful election,”

Speaking on the accreditation exercise, Isiaka Taiwo, who was accredited at the Ijapo High School, Akure, in Ward 4, unit 41, applauded the INEC for the conduct.

“There is no delay in the exercise, and I will come along with my family to cast our vote for the candidate of our choice,” he said.

Also, Adebimpe Bankole, who was accredited at Alagbaka Primary School, Akure, in Ward 5, unit 18, said that INEC deserved 80 per cent credit for the mock exercise.

Bankole said, “I am satisfied with the process because I didn’t waste any time before I could do my accreditation. I would have given them 100 per cent, but I can’t. Rather, I will give them 80 per cent because they have done well. By God’s grace, I will come out on Saturday, Nov. 16, for the election proper to cast my vote.”

The INEC Chairman reports, alongside other officials of the commission, visited the Idanre, Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo, both in Ondo Central and Ondo South Senatorial Districts of Ondo State.

