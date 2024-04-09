Ondo 2024: PDP Group Commends Party For Free Delegate Election

A group within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, PDP Crusaders has applauded the leadership of the party for conducting a free and fair delegate election to elect those who would vote for the party’s candidate on April 25.

The PDP had on Monday conducted a delegate election to choose those who would vote for the candidate of the party in the November 16 governorship election.

Already, seven aspirants have obtained the party nomination form to contest the gubernatorial primary election. They included

the former deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, Otunba Bamidele Akingboye, Chief Olusola Nehemiah Ebiseni, Prince John Mafo, Hon. Kolade Victor Akinjo, Comrade Adeolu Akinwunmi Mr Bosun Arewa.

The PDP Crusaders Group in a statement by its coordinator, Hon Mayokun Akinmoladun applauded the Ondo State Working Committee (SWC) for a free, fair, and near to perfection ward delegates election.

Akinmoladun said the delegate election in the 203 wards in the 18 local governments was free, fair, and credible devoid of underhand tactics by the political actors.

According to him, all the seven aspirants of the party are capable and qualified to fly the flag of the party come November 2024.

Akinmoladun applauds the state and national working committee of the PDP for ensuring a free and fair ward delegate election. He described this action under the chairmanship of Chief Tola Alabere and his led executives as a sign of hope for the party in the next gubernatorial primary election.

Akinmoladun appealed to party leaders to toll the path of peace and unity for the party to win the next governorship election because the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) led government has shown their incapability to govern the State evidenced by hunger and the lack of social infrastructures in the state.