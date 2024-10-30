Ondo 2024: PDP, APC Differ Over Deployment Of Amotekun

Share

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have exchanged verbal fisticuff over the use of Ondo State Security Network codename Amotekun during the November 16 governorship election.

While the PDP said the inclusion of Chief Adetunji Adeleye as a member of the security committee of the APC was a clear indication that the ruling party wanted to compromise the election, the APC said the allegation was a figment of the imagination of the opposition.

The PDP, through its Special Adviser, Media, Mr Ayo Fadaka, said the steps being taken by the APC would compromise the election. But the APC, through the Director of Media, Mr Steve Otaloro, described the allegation as blatant lies.

Fadaka had said “As earlier stated in a media interview by Dr Eddy Olafeso, Chairman, Campaign Organisation, that we will resist any attempt to drag the Amotekun Corps into the elections, we firmly place on record that Adeleye’s appointment is an undisguised attempt to make the Amotekun Corps play roguish roles like hooliganism and thuggery activities as we prepare for the election.

“This plan is an abuse of power and privileges and, if not quickly nipped in the bud, will be counter-productive with very deep consequences.

“Because the APC is set to prosecute concrete lawless acts that are geared towards violence and killing, it becomes imperative to bring to the public domain that on Sunday in Ile Oluji, a certain Rotimi Akinwamide aka Rotimi Canada, a Special Assistant to the Governor, and his band of thugs shot at Folarin Oyenusi, a member of the PDP and his family while travelling in their car, the matter was duly reported to the Police in the community, we await conclusions of investigations in this respect.

“We are also aware that “barracks” have been opened for thugs across the state and we will furnish the Police and other security agencies with the addresses of hotels and facilities being used for this purpose.

“We are also aware of plans by APC to cause security several number of Local Governments where “say” they will use their primary election template. Again, we are also aware of plans to pick some members of our party using fake policemen; all these ludicrous plans are a clear invitation to cry despite spite of all this, will not abate APC’s failure in the election.

However, Otaloro said the PDP falsely claimed that Chief Adeleye, Commander of the Amotekun has been named Chairman of the APC Security Committee. He said the allegation was a blatant lie.

His words ‘The Amotekun Corps is a professional body dedicated to protecting the people, not engaging in politics. Moreover, we don’t even have a Security Committee in the Aiyedatiwa Campaign Council.

“The PDP’s allegations of violence, thuggery, and plans to cause security scares are also baseless. It is the PDP that has been crying wolf, trying to distract from their lack of preparation for the election. We urge the security agencies to investigate these claims and bring perpetrators to justice.

“We don’t have a Security Committee in the Aiyedatiwa Campaign Council. No Involvement of Amotekun Corps: Chief Tunji Adeleye has not been appointed to any APC committee. We condemn any form of violence or thuggery.

“Our campaign is focused on issues, not misinformation. We are committed to working for the people, not spreading false allegations. The PDP should join us in promoting a peaceful and issue-based campaign. We call on the good people of Ondo State to disregard the PDP’s baseless allegations and focus on the real issues that affect their lives. Governor Aiyedatiwa’s administration has delivered on its promises, and we’re committed to continuing this progress.

“Let us work together to ensure a free, fair, and credible election in Ondo State. We are confident that our issue-based campaign, coupled with Governor Aiyedatiwa’s outstanding track record, will earn us victory at the polls.”

Share

Please follow and like us: