Ondo 2024: Osun Indigenes Drum Support For PDP’s Candidate

Indigenes of Osun State living in Ondo State have declared the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Agboola Alfred Ajayi as their preferred choice in the November 16 governorship election.

The Chairman of Osun State indigenes in Ondo State, Alhaji Kehinde Ayinla explained that their support for Agboola Ajayi stemmed from his understanding of the challenges of the people and the state.

Ayinla, on behalf of all Osun residents in Ondo State, adopted and endorsed the PDP candidate, promising that they would work tirelessly for the party to emerge victorious at the poll.

Addressing the gathering on Tuesday at the Ondo NUJ Secretariat, Alagbaka Akure, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State noted that the indigenes, residents in Ondo State, have unanimously decided to support Ajayi’s candidature.

According to him, “We, the indigenes of Osun, resident in Ondo State, have brought light to Ondo State, we are here in solidarity because we believe that Agboola Ajayi will transform the State.

Adeleke urged Osun voters in Ondo State to vote massively for the PDP candidate, saying Ajayi has what it takes to govern the state. He said the Osun indigenes in Ondo State would enjoy more democracy dividends under Ajayi.

He said, “The Osun people are solidly with you, and we will ensure victory come November 16.”

On his part, Ajayi, who expressed gratitude for the people’s support, promised to bring dividends of democracy to the entire people living in Ondo State.

