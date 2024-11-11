Ondo 2024: Obi Leads LP Governorship Candidate

Share

The Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Mr Peter Obi on Monday led the campaign of the party’s candidate in the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State, Chief Sola Ebiseeni.

Obi moved around Akure, the state capital, with Ebiseeni and his running mate, Mr Dayo Awude, and preached the gospel of the LP to the residents. He asked them to vote for the candidate of LP for the progress of the state.

Obi said it was time to rebuild Ondo State and bring on board those who would provide employment, education, and infrastructure to the citizens and not those who usually show up every four years to canvas for votes.

His words, “We know democracy is suffering in Nigeria, we know they have turned democracy into transitional politics, but we still insist that we continue to campaign and telling Nigerians that this is time to start building a new Nigeria.

“A Nigeria where a child of nobody is somebody, a Nigeria where there will be equal opportunity, a Nigeria where we put people out of poverty, a Nigeria where our children will be in school, where our hospitals will work.

“We don’t want people to give us money which they have stolen from us and thereafter, they continue to steal more. We want to stop the stealing and start the rebuilding; we want to stop the destroying and start the rebuilding; we want to move this country from consumption to production so we can create jobs. That is why we are here campaigning.

“Ondo electorate should shun vote buying and selling because it is money which they have stolen that they are using to buy them.”

Ebiseeni, in his remark, said the LP, being the most popular party in the state, would win the November 16 governorship election.

According to him ” Labour Party is the most popular political party in Ondo State. This is a party that the people of Ondo State voted for twice and was in power in this state between 2009 and 2017.

“Our programmes and policies and projects are everywhere and you know it. Everywhere you go in Ondo State, all the projects you see are in the colour of the dress I am wearing. I am deliberately wearing the orange colour, which is the colour of the Labour Party and the colour you will see in every project.

“Our presidential candidate is here to give support and to let Nigerians know that the Labour Party is the party to vote for.”

