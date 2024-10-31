Ondo 2024: Muslim Community Endorses Aiyedatiwa

Share

The Muslim community comprising Imams and Ulamas in Ondo State has declared a unanimous decision to support Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in the November 16 governorship election in the state.

The Chief Imam of Owo, Alhaji Sheikh Ahmad Olagoke Aladesawe, and Chairman of the League of Imams and Alfas in state, expressed the muslim community’s united support for the governor, offering prayers for a peaceful election.

Similarly, Chief Jamiu Ekungba, the Baba Adinni of Owo Kingdom, said, “As we stood by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the presidential election, we are ready to do the same for Governor Aiyedatiwa.

“Let the governor be rest assured that the Muslim community is behind him. People once thought Muslims stayed out of politics, but with Governor Aiyedatiwa, we are prepared to be fully involved.”

The Grand Mufti of the state, Alhaji Surajudeen Batuta, who said Governor Aiyedatiwa’s leadership is divinely guided, said: “I believe it is God’s plan that Governor Aiyedatiwa should lead this state during this period.

“This election will be the most peaceful election in the history of the state, by God’s grace, and I am confident that the governor’s decision to appoint Muslims into political offices will bring positive results. He will not regret it.”

In his goodwill message, Oba Yusuf Adebori Adeleye, the Olubaka of Oka Land, said the muslim community has taken a bold step in openly declaring support for the election.

The monarch, however, requested for the recruitment of more Arabic teachers to strengthen Islamic education while advocating for government-funded schools in place of return of schools to religious bodies.

The Chief Imam of Akure, Sheikh Abdulhakeem Yayi Akorede, said with the unanimous support, the governor can now sleep with both eyes closed with the assurance that the election has been won by him.

Akorede called for increased Muslim representation in government. His words: “On behalf of all Muslims in Ondo State, I assure the governor that the entire Muslim community stands solidly behind him.”

The Muslim Community also presented of a Performance of Excellence award to Governor Aiyedatiwa and launched an empowerment initiative, providing sewing machines, clippers, and grinding machines to support economic self-reliance within the Muslim community.

Aiyedatiwa in his response thanked the Muslim community for the endorsement and expressed appreciation for their steadfast support and prayers, which he noted had strengthened the administration since inception.

The Governor, who commended the religious harmony in the state, promised that Muslims across the state won’t be deprived of their rights and privileges.

Aiyedatiwa acknowledged the contributions of Muslims in his administration and highlighted that while many Muslims currently hold political appointments, his government will continue to do more.

He emphasised that his administration values inclusivity, pledging that everyone will be given equal rights, irrespective of religious differences.

