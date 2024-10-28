Ondo 2024: Mandate Movement Expresses Readiness To Canvass Votes For Ayedatiwa

Share

The Mandate Movement (TMM), a political group in the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed readiness to campaign towards election of incumbent Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa in the upcoming off season gubernatorial elections in the State.

Recall, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced that the Ondo state governorship elections will be held on November 16th, 2024.

Declaring readiness to campaign for the election of Mr Aiyedatiwa, during a meeting of stakeholders in Akure, TMM, in a statement issued by its Directorate of Media, said the progressive elements of the APC converged in Akure to achieve a dual purpose of consolidating the holds of the party in the state and entrench good governance.

It read: “In what can be described as very intentional and purposeful event, the progressive elements of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the banner of The Mandate Movement (TMM) converged on the city of Akure, Ondo State to achieve a dual purpose activities geared towards consolidating the holds of the Progressives on the governance of the State while strengthening the structures within the political system.

“The Mandate Movement is widely acknowledged to be the most sophisticated political movement in sub-Saharan Africa and known for its vibrancy and undiluted loyalty to the ideals of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu – who remains the ultimate Symbol and Principal of the Movement since 1998”, the statement read.

It continued “TMM has remarkably translated the vision of its founder into an impregnable and sustainable political culture in Nigeria and beyond, where it has its solid footprints and continues to enjoy wide acceptance and spread across the globe”.

Meanwhile, the Interim State Chairman of The Mandate Movement in Ondo State, Adejombo Omofunmilewa also reaffirmed the readiness of his team to aggressively comb through the nooks and crannies of the State to canvass for massive votes for APC.

He added that the group would work for the victory of Aiyedatiwa as the Governor of Ondo State.

Share

Please follow and like us: