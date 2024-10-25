Ondo 2024: Makinde Welcomes APC, LP Defectors To PDP In Ondo

Share

MGovernor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has received over 10,000 members of All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party (LP) and New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) into the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Makinde who led the campaign train of the PDP’s governorship candidate, Hon Agboola Ajayi in the November 16 governorship election would mark a turn around in the fortune of the citizens if they vote for PDP’s candidate in the forthcoming election.

Makinde said the leadership of the PDP is behind the candidature of Ajayi and promised to deploy necessary arrangements to ensure a free and fair election.

The defectors said that they chose to join the party as a result of the misrule of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa. They e that it was their belief that the PDP governorship candidate, would return the lost glory of the state the moment he is sworn-in as governor in February, 2025.

According to them, the APC- led government had destroyed all their farmlands and sold some to some Chinese investors at their own peril without any compensation.

The Chairman of PDP in Odigbo Local Government, Prince Sunday Falolo in his speech said all the people that attended the rally were true products of PDP in the local government, stressing that no one was rented to attend. He assured the candidate that the local government would be delivered to the party on November 16.

The state Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Bakita Bello said that the government of Hon. Ajayi would stop the sufferings which everyone is going through in the state today.

The Deputy DG of Campaigns in Ondo South, Pastor Ralph Ademulegun urged voters to protect their votes on the election day to avoid ballot boxes snatching.

Also, a grassroot mobilizer, Shehu Agba said that he left the APC because the party had enslaved Nigerians. He said Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa had sent several people to beg him, stressing that he declined because he had made up his mind.

He said that everyone in Odigbo must cast their votes for Agboola Ajayi so that he can make life bearable for them.

The Woman Leader of PDP, Princess Kemisola Adesanya urged women to make use of their voters’ cards on the election day so that Ajayi can empower them when he becomes governor of the state next year.

Adesanya urged voters in the local government not to be afraid of threats to their lives, stressing that no one has the monopoly of violence.

The DG of the Campaigns Organization, Clement Faboyede reminded the crowd of the achievements of Agboola Ajayi when he served as the local government chairman and members of the House of Representatives.

He assured them that Agboola would return their lands that had been taken away from them by the present administration.

Faboyede said that the people of Odigbo should not be bothered as Agboola Ajayi will perform excellently well just like the PDP governors in Oyo and Osun states have been performing.

He noted that it was the government of the PDP that developed Odigbo before the APC took over and bastardized everything.

A former commissioner in Ondo state, Mrs Lydia Olafunmiloye said the emergence of Agboola Ajayi is a good luck to the people of Ondo State. She said the APC administration had brought so much hardship into the country .

Olafunmiloye urged voters not to allow themselves to be deceived with N10,000 which she said the APC was planning to use to buy their votes.

Speaking, the Chairman of the Campaigns Council, Eddy Olafeso thanked Governor Seyi Makinde for his supports. Olafeso enjoined voters to vote for good governance by using their votes to send away the government of oppressors.

Also speaking, the Deputy Governorship Candidate, Hon. Festus Akingbaso urged the youths in the local government to ensure that they don’t allow the present government to use them for any social vices.

Akingbaso assured the youths that he would make sure that they are not left out of the scheme of things immediately the PDP takes over power from the APC.

Akingbaso, a member of the House of Representatives also urged the people not to chicken out as a result of threats from the ruling party. “You must use force to liberate yourselves from slavery” he added.

Ajayi in his speech asked the people to be prayerful so that God can take the party to power during the election.

According to him, his administration would perform very well in the areas of education, health, infrastructure, employment, security, agriculture, youth and women empowerment and some other areas.

He said that he would make sure that their farmlands that had been taken away from them will be returned to them.

He said it was his boldness that made the rally in Ore to hold as the APC-led administration had tried to stop the PDP from using the Government Ground in the town for the event.

Ajayi assured the crowd that the APC won’t be able to rig the election because they are no longer popular in the state.

Share

Please follow and like us: