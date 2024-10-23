Ondo 2024: Makinde Tackles Ganduje, Aiyedatiwa On S’West Elections

Share

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has tackled the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, and Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State on the claim that the ruling party will take over all the states in the southwest geo-political zone.

Makinde said the claim of Governor Aiyedatiwa that PDP is dead in Ondo State and the assertion of Ganduje that APC will win Oyo and Osun States in the next round of elections is a wishful thinking of the APC leaders.

Ganduje had said the APC was mapping out a strategy to dislodge PDP in both Oyo and Osun States, while Aiyedatiwa said the umbrella of PDP had been torn into pieces as notable leaders of the main opposition party have dumped the party for APC.

However, speaking at a rally in Ikare-Akoko in Akoko Northeast local government, Makinde said the election of November 16 governorship election will shock the leadership of the APC.

His words “If wishes were horses, everybody would be riding it. I can tell you that the people of southwest Nigeria are wiser, and especially in Ondo State, where we are, you can see the crowd, look at the enthusiasm. On November 16th, they will tell him that Ondo State and, indeed, southwest is for the PDP.

“They say talk is cheap. You can say whatever you like with your mouth, but the people of Ondo State will speak loud and clear on the 16th of November 2024, and then all of us in this country will hear it loud and clear.

‘On November the 16th, write it down, PDP will prevail, and Agbola Ajayi will be declared as the Governor-Elect. Not based on anything but the people of the state. It is their wish and we can feel it all around us.

On the fear of rigging, Makinde said the leadership of the PDP has learned from the template used by the APC in Edo State and would prevent it from happening in Ondo State.

His words” You rig where you are popular. Now, we have used Edo State as a template because we saw what they did. And all the loopholes are being blocked right now. And our people are ready, they will come out. Not only will they come out to vote, they will also stay with their vote and ensure that the vote is counted and it counts.”

The PDP’s candidate, who welcomed new members of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and APC into the PDP, asked them to work for the victory of the party in next month’s governorship election. He said they should not fear rigging but go out to vote and protect their votes.

