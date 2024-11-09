Ondo 2024: Majority Leader Mobilises Support For Aiyedatiwa

Share

The Majority Leader of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon Oluwole Emmanuel Ogunmolasuyi, has mobilized support for the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in Owo local government area of the state ahead of next week’s governorship election.

Ogunmolasuyi represents the Owo constituency, where the Deputy Governor, Dr Olayide Adelami, and running mate of Aiyedatiwa hail from.

The Majority Leader convened the inaugural meeting of the Owo Local Government Area (LGA) Election and Strategy Campaign Committee in preparation for the gubernatorial election set for November 16, 2024.

He said the crucial meeting was meant to plan a robust strategy to secure the local government for the party and ensure continued development under the APC-led administration.

Key stakeholders in the local government attended the committee meeting, including prominent party leaders and community representatives, demonstrating the united front and unwavering commitment to securing victory for Governor Aiyedatiwa, Deputy Governor Adelami, and the APC in the upcoming election.

Ogunmolasuyi, in his speech, expressed profound appreciation for the collective efforts and sacrifices of committee members. He highlighted the significance of Owo Local Government in the election, noting that the region’s strong support for the APC has always been instrumental in securing victories that bring tangible development and stability to Ondo State.

He said as a representative of Owo local government, Ogunmolasuyi reaffirmed his commitment to galvanizing local support, promoting voter engagement, and ensuring a peaceful and impactful election campaign.

Ogunmolasuyi said the Election and Strategy Campaign Committee was established with a mandate to strategically coordinate campaign efforts, streamline resources, and engage grassroots mobilization across all wards within the local government.

At the meeting, committee members discussed critical strategies during the meeting, including door-to-door canvassing, town hall meetings, and leveraging local networks to reach every household in Owo with the APC message of progress and continuity.

The meeting underscored the unified efforts of party members and supporters in Owo, as each individual pledged their utmost dedication to the success of the APC in the upcoming polls.

Reflecting on the party’s achievements under Governor Aiyedatiwa’s leadership, Ogunmolasuyi emphasized the administration’s impact in critical areas such as infrastructure, health, education, and economic development.

He noted that Governor Aiyedatiwa’s record of service, accountability, and responsiveness to the people’s needs has been unmatched, and his re-election promises to strengthen further the foundations laid in his previous term.

Ogunmolasuyi called to all committee members and APC supporters in Owo to work tirelessly, with unity and dedication, to ensure a resounding victory on November 16.

He expressed optimism that Owo’s local government’s support for the APC would lead to an overwhelming mandate for Governor Aiyedatiwa and Deputy Governor Adelami, allowing him to continue his transformative work across Ondo State.

Another lawmaker, Hon. Morenike Witherspoon expressed confidence in the committee’s ability to deliver Owo LGA for the APC, citing the committee members’ strong commitment and the community’s unwavering support.

She noted that with a focused and strategic approach, the committee would effectively counter opposition efforts and showcase Governor Aiyedatiwa’s achievements and plans for the state.

Those who attended the meeting included Hon. Chief Samuel Adegbegi, Hon. Afolabi Emmanuel O, Hon. Princess Ojomo, Hon. Samuel Ogundele, Hon Niran Raheem, Mr. Anaun Mikanju, Mr. Abadaki Tajudeen, Mr. Ademola Ogunbadeniyi, Comrade Adejori Kolawole, and Mr. Foluso Afolabi.

Share

Please follow and like us: