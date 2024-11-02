Ondo 2024: LP Kick Over Exclusion From Debate

Share

The Labour Party (LP) and its candidate in the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State, Chief Sola Ebiseeni have kicked against the exclusion of the party from the debate organized by the Channels Television.

In a statement issued by the Director of Publicity of LP, Prince Olu Johnson Egbodofo, the limitation of the debate to People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Agboola Ajayi, and that of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa was ill-advised.

Egbodofo said describing Aiyedatiwa and Ajayi as leading candidates was not a fair assessment of the candidates and the situation on the ground in the state.

He said, “Channels has organized governorship candidate’s debate in Ondo State in 2012, 2016 and 2020 for not less than three candidates at any point and at no time was the subjective and unfair terms of “leading candidates” to manipulate the choices of the people, ever used to determine participation.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, the Labour Party is the first political party since 1999 to have been voted two terms and administered Ondo State from 2009 to 2017 in which outstanding Government Chief Olusola Ebiseni and Adedayo Awude its Governorship and Deputy Governorship candidates in this election were Commissioners.

“Labour Party is the immediate predecessor of the present APC administration in Ondo State and one of the largest parties in Nigeria today contrary to the deliberate politically injurious advert by Channels.

“We are proud to say that from Adekunle Ajasin, Bamidele Olumumilua, Adebayo Adefarati, Olusegun Agagu, Olusegun Mimiko and Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the intellectual pedigree and capacity of candidates has been a strong determinant of the governor of Ondo State by-elections, for which reason parties have in the past advised their candidates to avoid debates even organized by Channels.

“We wish to let the world know that our party and candidates are available for this debate, even at this eleventh hour.

“We are still skeptical that Channels will lend itself to the deliberate rigging of the Ondo State Governorship Election by pre-judging the capacities of political parties and their candidates.

“If it cannot be fair to the parties and candidates and give the people of Ondo State fair opportunities to choose their leaders, let Channels respect its reputation and put this charade of a debate on hold.”

Share

