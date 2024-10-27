Ondo 2024: LP Candidate Promises Free, Compulsory Education

Share

The governorship candidate in the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State, Chief Sola Ebiseeni, has promised free, qualitative, and compulsory education at all levels if elected as governor.

Ebiseeni who kick-started his campaign in Akure, the state capital promised to rebuild markets and execute a programme that would benefit the residents and indigenes of the state as of February next year.

Speaking on the general direction of the LP’s government, Ebiseni promised to prioritize security by ensuring safe returns of farmers to their farms. He said the state had a comparative advantage in the abundance of coastal and forest resources, including minerals dotting the state’s land scale.

On the education sector, Ebiseni said his administration would ensure free, qualitative, and compulsory education till the end of secondary school.

His words, “ From day one of our administration, no child of school age will be out of school while tertiary education will be greatly subsidized.”

The campaign, which began on Sunday, was led by its governorship Ebiseni and the running mate, Dayo Awude. The campaign convoy of youths, women, and known personalities in the town was decked in the orange colour and stopped at markets, motor parks, okada parks, and other places with large concentrations of people, reminding them of programs and projects said to have positively impacted the people.

Ebiseni listed such programmes and projects as including free education which comprised mega schools, payment of WAEC fees for final year students and provision of free buses for movement of students to and from schools throughout the state, free health services including free delivery of women in the Mother and Child hospitals during the Labour Party government of Dr. Olusegun Mimiko in which Ebiseni and his Deputy were both Commissioners.

At Isinkan market where the women hailed the Labour Party government for building the market with modern facilities and the motor spare parts market at Ilesha garage, Ebiseeni promised to rebuild the market.

