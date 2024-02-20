Ondo 2024: Lawmaker, APC Youths Endorse Akeredolu’s Ex-Finance Commissioner

A National Assembly member, Festus Adefiranye and some youth of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have thrown their weight behind the governorship ambition of former Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Wale Akinterinwa ahead of the governorship election fixed for November 16.

Akinterinwa is one of the numerous aspirants gunning for the sole ticket of the ruling APC ahead of the November 2024 governorship election in the State.

Adefiranye, the lawmaker representing Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo/Odigbo Federal Constituency rallied the support of APC youth for the ambition of Akinterinwa, who he described as the best among those jostling for the ticket.

The lawmaker who is one of the lawmakers that petitioned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the state of affairs of the APC in the state said the leadership of the party should not compensate incompetence for merit in the party’s primary.

According to him, the letter he and other five members of the House of Reps caucus of the APC from the State wrote to President Bola Tinubu recently against Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa was already receiving the needed attention from the targeted audience.

The APC has fixed April for the conduct of its primary election to pick its candidate for the governorship election slated for 16 November by INEC.

Speaking during the meeting of some APC youth leaders in the Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local government area, Mr Adefiranye said Akinterinwa stood the best chance among the horde of aspirants in the APC to emerge as its governorship candidate.

According to the lawmaker, Akinterinwa is well-grounded in the politics of the state and possesses the requisite experience to govern the state if elected as governor.

He appealed to the leadership of the APC in the state to work in unity and togetherness, saying there was nothing to gain from rancour.

His words “There is nothing we would gain in rancour, I want to advise our leaders to let us work together, if we have different candidates, let us campaign for them without any rancour. By the grace of God, our party would succeed.”

Adefiranye assured the APC youth leaders that he would continue to defend their interests economically and politically.

The APC youth leaders who attended the meeting also endorsed the candidacy of Akinterinwa while passing a vote of confidence on Mr Adefinraye as the lawmaker representing their federal constituency.