Ondo 2024: Kekemeke Challenges APC Guber Aspirants To Debate

The Southwest National Vice Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Duerimini Isaacs Kekemeke has challenged governorship aspirants of the party in Ondo State to a debate on how to govern the state if elected as governor.

Kekemeke, who is one of the aspirants of the APC said he has the best idea of how to run the state without depending on the federation account and that he is better equipped to govern the state considering his wealth of experience at the party where he served as the pioneer chairman and southwest vice chairman of the party, former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), and pioneer chairman of National Examination Commission (NECO).

Speaking at the NUJ Press Center during his formal declaration, Kekemeke said he has designed programmes that would ensure security, create employment and make life enjoyable for the citizens.

According to him, the state is in dire need of experienced leadership armed with the vision, mission, programmes, goals, objectives, and core values that can help develop the state. He said he is better equipped than others to deliver the dividends of democracy.

His words “It is obvious to all that our state is politically challenged and is thus frequently in the news zone for the wrong reasons. The ship of state faces a tough whirlwind and needs an experienced captain thoroughly schooled in party administration and governance.

“I dare say, as always, that the, envisioned progress of our dear Sunshine State can only be realised through perceptive and deliberate efforts of party men, women, and citizens who see beyond the limiting haze of “prebendal politics” to the noble and elevating Ideals of development politics. We should not be conditioned to the reflexes of religion, tribe, and fleeting monetary gains.

“As a state, we can no longer afford to amuse ourselves with bare pettiness, low sentiments, and prejudices that have rudely arrested our growth and development. We need the leadership for the state, a leadership not only for a segment of the state but for the whole state.

“Ondo state needs a leadership that sufficiently understands the philosophy of the present federal government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and its Renewed Hope programme for effective partnership and collaboration; a leadership that will uphold the tenets and ideals of good governance bequeathed to us by Chief Obafemi Awolowo and PA Michael Adekunle Ajasin and others.”

Kekemeke said prominent indigenes of the state and leadership of the party both at the state and national level have urged him to run for the office of the governor considering his wealth of experience at the legislative arm of government where he served as minority leader of the state assembly in 1992 and as an appointee of government at state and federal levels.

The southwest vice chairman said he offered himself as a man tested and prepared to take on the task of steering the affairs of our state as Governor.

His words “My antecedents and pedigree recommend me. My services to our state in the past and even now is my testimonial. Evidently, as former Secretary to State Government (SSG), former Attorney General, former Commissioner of Works, Lands, and Housing, Minority Leader in the State House of Assembly, National Examinations Council Board Chairman, pioneer APC State Chairman, and at present APC National Vice Chairman South-West, I have not let you down.

“The Ondo state of my dream is one where we make business and create jobs for our teaming youth out of every one of our natural resources. The state of my dream is a state where no one needs to see or know the governor or anyone in government to feel the impact of the government.”