Ondo 2024: Kekemeke Challenges APC Guber Aspirants To Debate

South West National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Duerimini Isaacs Kekemeke, has challenged governorship aspirants of the party in Ondo State to a debate on how to govern the state if elected. Kekemeke, who is one of the aspirants of the APC, said he has the best idea of how to run the state without depending on the federation account and that he is better equipped to govern the state considering his wealth of experience at the party, where he served as the pioneer chairman and South West vice chairman of the party, former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and pioneer chairman of the National Examination Commission (NECO).

Speaking at the NUJ Press Centre during his formal declaration, Kekemeke said he has designed programmes that would ensure security, create employment and make life enjoyable for the citizens. According to him, the state is in dire need of experienced leadership armed with the vision, mission, programmes, goals, objectives and core values that can help develop the state. He said he is better equipped than others to deliver the dividends of democracy. He said: “It is obvious to all that our state is politically challenged and is thus frequently in the news for the wrong reasons. The ship of state faces a tough whirlwind and needs an experienced captain thoroughly schooled in party administration and governance.”