Ondo 2024: Jegede Withdraws From Governorship Race

A two-time governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Chief Eyitayo Jegede SAN has withdrawn from the April 25 primary and the November 16 governorship election in the state.

Jegede from Ondo Central senatorial district was the candidate of the PDP in 2016 and 2020 and lost to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) fueling the speculation that he might contest for the third time.

Although Jegede said the constitution of the PDP is silent on zoning, he however told his supporters to remain and work for the progress of the party for future elections.

This development came as the Coordinator of PDP Crusader, Hon Mayokun Akinmoladun said the group was ready to follow Jegede in any decision he took on the party’s primary and the November 16 governorship election.

Akinmoladun said the leaders at the meeting should come together and rescue the PDP as the party was not being run the way it was supposed to be and that the party may go into extinction if care is not taken. He commended the Jegede for financing the party since it lost the governorship seat eight years ago.

Jegede in his statement titled “It is Time to Rebuild the Party for Victory” said he would allow other aspirants to try their luck this time around and ultimately win the next governorship election.

His words “A decision has to be taken whether we need to repeat the same process that we passed through in 2016 and 2020. After several intensive and extensive consultations, consolidations, and reconsiderations, it became obvious that we need to reexamine whether to proceed or take a detour that could guarantee an alignment with the preponderance of opinion in terms of the quest for equitable representation, equity, and fair play particularly at the level of governorship.

‘It is imperative to state that our party constitution is not receptive to zoning and this has been demonstrated through the election of successive Governors, the elections were not based on zoning but on merit.

“1 must also state here, albeit clearly that the succession since the civilian administration had witnessed the emergence of two Governors (Chief Adebayo Adefarati and Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu) from the Northern Senatorial district. Governors Olusegun Agagu and current Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa, from Southern Senatorial District.

“The central produced Governor Olusegun Mimiko. Their respective tenure had been based on both constitutional provisions and/ or Providence. Today, we have an array of governorship aspirants who are competent and distinguished in their various callings, we also have those who have shown exceptional qualities including consistency and unalloyed loyalty to the party.

“| feel it is time to allow these men the opportunity to try their luck in the primary and by God’s grace, ultimately win the governorship election, all the aspirants would be accorded every support that is available at my disposal.”

Jegede directed his supporters to make necessary sacrifices to ensure victory for the PDP in the forthcoming election.

According to him, “I am committed to making all necessary sacrifices to provide solutions to the problems of the Party rather than join in compounding it. I recognize that the success of our party is achievable if we all work together, and I, therefore request you to join hands with the party leadership in your wards and in our various local government areas to ensure a rancour-free primary and a successful outing in the forthcoming governorship elections.”