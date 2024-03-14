Ondo 2024: I’m Most Experience Among Other Aspirants – Akinfolarin

A two-term member of the House of Representatives and governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin has said he is the most experienced among those jostling for the party’s ticket.

Akinfolarin who began a consultation tour of the state’s 18 Local Governments Area of the State ahead of next month’s primary on Thursday said his pedigree as a two-term member of House of Assembly and Representatives stood him apart from others.

The governorship aspirant while speaking in Ose and Owo council areas, said the local government consultation tours were an opportunity to publicise his political agenda, which centred around key pillars of agriculture, education, health, job creation and infrastructure to the people at the grassroots and to further cement his relationship with party faithfuls across the state.

Specifically, Akinfolarin, who is also a former Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly, said he is the only unifying candidate for APC’s victory in the coming election in the coastal state.

His words: “The truth of the matter is that when you want to interact with your people, it is very imperative for you to have one-on-one contact with them. That is exactly what I am doing, I am trying to familiarize myself with the people who are at the grassroot, to tell them what I have in stock for them, to tell them about my aspiration.

“We have started today and we are going across the 18 council areas of the state. We want them to know that there is someone who can still liberate them, there is someone who can give them hope, there is someone who can still show love to them.

“I am a practical politician, I have experience and I know what it means to take care of the welfarism of the people. I have contested elections seven times and I won five times, which shows my popularity. I am the most popular relevant and sensitive candidate vying for the position.

Akinfolarin who described himself as the most qualified candidate for the election also assured the people that Ondo State would be safe in his hands if elected as governor.

According to him “I was twice in the House of Reps, I was Chairman, Committee on Road Safety, I was once in the state Assembly as the Deputy Speaker, I was a Director with the National Library Board, Director at the Upper Niger Delta River Basin Authority. So, how many of them can parade these credentials? So, I am the best and the most suitable for the job.”