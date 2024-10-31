Ondo 2024: I’m Confident Of Aiyedatiwa’s Victory – APC Chieftain

Share

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Adeola Taoheed Musa has expressed confidence that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa will emerge victorious during the November 16 governorship election.

Musa noted that the governor’s notable qualities and achievements were enough to earn the APC candidate massive votes.

Speaking with newsmen in Akure on Thursday, Musa credited Aiyedatiwa’s leadership for the peaceful climate in Ondo, noting that residents can “Sleep with both eyes closed.”

He emphasized that one of the few states to remain calm during recent nationwide protests, attributing this stability to the governor’s dedication to law and order, which he said sets the state apart from other regions facing unrest.

Musa who recently donated some vehicles for the Governor’s campaign, pointed to the governor’s infrastructural achievements and the continuation of the good works of the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Highlighting Aiyedatiwa’s commitment to the welfare of public servants, Musa referenced the recent approval of a minimum wage above the federal standard, set at ₦73,000, commending the administration for ensuring regular payments to public servants and issuing leave bonuses, which he viewed as reflective of a government that values its workforce while addressing the needs of the wider population.

In education, Musa underscored the governor’s reintroduction of shuttle buses for students, a move he said reduces transportation costs for families and provides significant support for parents unable to afford daily school transportation.

Musa commended Aiyedatiwa’s contributions to the healthcare sector, including the expansion of health insurance coverage to include both civil servants and artisans.

He highlighted the Governor’s efforts to upgrade the central hospital into a teaching hospital, which he noted would enhance the availability of advanced medical facilities in the state.

According to him, the governor has demonstrated a strong commitment to the rule of law, notably by respecting local government autonomy in line with the Supreme Court’s mandate.

He cited Aiyedatiwa’s respect for the law as a model for other states to emulate.

Musa also praised Aiyedatiwa’s unifying character, noting his efforts to reconcile with rivals within the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He described the governor as “large-hearted” and “forgiving,” qualities he believes enhance unity within the party and strengthen Aiyedatiwa’s political base.

He urged residents to consider the long-term benefits of re-electing Aiyedatiwa, citing untapped resources like gas and potential seaport projects that could be better developed with federal alignment.

He asserted that Aiyedatiwa’s leadership would attract investors and create jobs for the people of Ondo.

Musa encouraged the residents of the state to participate actively in the election, expressing confidence that Governor Aiyedatiwa would lead the state toward greater prosperity.

