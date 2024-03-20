Ondo 2024: I’ll Give Attention To Rural Areas – Oke 

A two-time governorship candidate in Ondo State, Chief Olusola Oke SAN has promised to develop rural areas of the State if given the mandate to govern the State under the ticket of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oke who began his tour of local governments ahead of the APC primary fixed for April 25 assured the people of the state that he would use his wealth of experience to better the lots of the masses if given the mandate to govern the State.

According to him, “I have come to serve you and I will never disappoint you. Give me your support. God who spared my life to be alive today has a reason, and the reason is to serve you.”

Oke promised to run an open-door governance if elected and ensure that dividends of democracy get to the people of the state.

According to him, market women would be assisted and supported to alleviate their sufferings just as he said farmers would be encouraged to put food on the tables of the citizens.

His words “I am making it known to you emphatically today that if you vote me as the candidate of the party and I am ultimately elected the governor of Ondo state, I will surely bring good governance to you.”

Oke appreciated the love bestowed on him by the people of the local governments and the overwhelming encomium and promised never to let them down just as he promised to make life more enjoyable for them if given the opportunity to fly the party ticket.

He reeled out his programmes to the people in the areas of industrialisation, agricultural revolution, employment creation, ICT-driven education revamping and rural road construction among others if given the mandate to fly the party’s ticket.

Several leaders and members in Odigbo and Irele Local Government Areas and other local governments had come out to welcome and demonstrate their support for the governorship aspiration of Oke. In Odigbo, unit, ward and local government executive members were all in attendance for the town hall meeting which was held at the Mega School Pavilion, Ore.

Pledging their commitment to Oke’s aspiration, the party members said they came to the meeting to appreciate him for the support they enjoyed from him in the past.

Also, the Ayotide Movement officially declared support for the aspirant in line with the collapse of the structure of Ayotide Oritedi into that of Oke. Similarly, members of the Eze Ndigbo across the local government declared their support for the aspirant.

Representatives of the units, wards and local government leaders pledged their support to the aspiration of Oke, promising him that his long-standing identification with them makes him a preferred aspirant.